Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Demanding Alex Rodriguez To ‘Leave Us Alone,’ Report Says

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting fed up with Alex Rodriguez? One tabloid claims the couple is demanding Rodriguez to stop following them around. Let’s take a look a the rumor.

Jennifer Lopez ‘Lost All Patience’ With Alex Rodriguez?

The most recent edition of Woman’s Day reports Jennifer Lopez is getting tired of ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez’s obsessive behavior and has called in her legal team to intervene. Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement four months ago before Lopez reunited with her old flame, Ben Affleck. Ever since then, Rodriguez has made public comments about his and Lopez’s relationship and posted photos with the car he bought her. But the last straw was when Rodriguez reportedly followed Lopez and Affleck on their vacation to the French Riviera.

An inside source dished, “It’s getting kind of creepy and it’s starting to anger Ben, who can be a bit jealous and insecure at the best of times,” adding, “After Monaco, she banned her kids from communicating with Alex’s girls, but it hasn’t made a blind bit of difference. Alex just won’t let go!” Lopez was apparently infuriated when Rodriguez told ET, “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”

Jennifer Lopez Taking Legal Action Against Alex Rodriguez?

The snitch explains, “He’s not supposed to talk about their relationship to the press without clearing it with her first,” adding, “That was the deal, but this will help her negotiate her way out of all the business deals she had with him — something she said she wouldn’t do when they split.” According to the report, Lopez and Rodriguez’s entangled businesses are looking messy, and it will be a fight for them both to get out unscathed.

But Lopez reportedly isn’t afraid to do what needs to be done so she can protect her finances and her relationship with Affleck. The source adds that Lopez is looking at mansions for them to move into while Affleck is browsing for engagement rings. “They can’t wait to start their life together again and are determined to not make the same mistakes. But it’s not easy to start afresh when her ex-fiance keeps reminding everyone of just how quickly she and Ben are moving.”

Alex Rodriguez Won’t Let Jennifer Lopez ‘Move On In Peace’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, there is no record of Lopez ever forbidding Rodriguez from talking about her. Rodriguez’s comments were brief and respectful, and we doubt Lopez took any issue with them. Furthermore, a source close to the situation told E! that there was nothing suspicious about Rodriguez’s trip to the French Riviera.

According to the source, Rodriguez and Lopez planned the vacation while they were still together. Instead of canceling their plans, they decided to go on their own separate vacations. Lopez and Affleck certainly weren’t angry about Rodriguez being nearby since they were fully aware of his plans.

And lastly, Affleck isn’t shopping for engagement rings. That story can be traced back to a sighting of Affleck at Tiffany’s, which a source was able to explain. Affleck and his family planned a mall scavenger hunt and the actor went into the store momentarily to find an item as a part of the game. Most reputable outlets have since dropped the engagement speculation.

So, given the tabloid’s complete disregard for important context, we wouldn’t trust anything it says about Rodriguez and Lopez’s alleged feud. There’s no evidence that Lopez is taking any kind of legal action against Rodriguez, and given what we know there would be no reason to. Both parties seem to have moved on with their lives and are doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

But this wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day has been wrong about Affleck and Lopez. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Affleck was reuniting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Then the magazine reported Affleck and Lopez had a “Bennifer” reality show in the works. The outlet recently claimed that Lopez and Affleck were moving “full speed ahead” and were already drafting out prenups. Obviously, Woman’s Day has no insight into their relationship.