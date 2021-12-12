Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fed Up With Ben Affleck’s Smoking, Anonymous Source Says

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting over bad habits? One report says Jolie is fed up with Affleck’s smoking. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben Is Smokin’!’

According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is upset with Affleck for smoking. “There have been other women in Ben’s life who wanted him to put down the cigarettes,” an insider says, “but Ben’s been a smoker all his life and it’s not easy to give that up.” Not even Jennifer Garner could get him to stop.

Rehab helped Affleck with alcoholism, but he’s had no luck ditching cigarettes. He’s under a lot of pressure between Lopez, his career, and the children. “Jen’s very conscious about diet, exercise, and getting enough sleep, and she’s never smoked or consumed alcohol,” an insider says. Affleck wants to please Lopez, but quitting smoking is asking a lot.

What’s Going On With Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez can be characterized as a teetotaler, but she has indeed consumed alcohol before. She’s happy to toast with it, but fears the effects it can have on her skin. In fact, Lopez has also smoked cigarettes before. She’s dabbled with real ones for films like Hustlers, and it’s not hard to find photos and videos of her smoking.

Lopez is famous for staying healthy, but it’s not like she begrudges others for their choices. She’s taken to meditating during Affleck’s breaks. She doesn’t seem to care. Keep in mind too that Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the Gigli days, so she understands what she’s getting herself into habit-wise. If she didn’t mind in 2003, then why would she mind now?

This is just a different twist on a story Gossip Cop has seen many times: Affleck isn’t fit enough for Lopez. Tabloids would have you believe Lopez is disgusted by Affleck’s habits and body, but that’s clearly not true. They’ve packed on the PDA for months, so the attraction must be there.

Other Bogus Stories

Cigarettes are a follow-up to an earlier Enquirer story about Lopez putting Affleck on a hated strict routine. It’s run this narrative more than once, yet it has no hard evidence to back its story. Gossip Cop debunks these tall tales because Affleck is an adult that Lopez respects, not a child she needs to control.

The tabloid has no insight into Lopez’s personal life. How do we know this? It claimed Lopez was planning on staying single right when she got back together with Affleck. The timing was simply embarrassing. Affleck may smoke, but Lopez is still happy to have him in her life.

