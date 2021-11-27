Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Demanding Ben Affleck Marry Her Before Jennifer Garner’s Wedding, Unverified Source Says

Whose getting married first: Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Garner? One report says the Gigli star is obsessed with tying the know before Ben Affleck’s ex-wife. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Marry Me Now!’

According to In Touch, Lopez and Affleck are inseparable. They’re head over heels for one another, so Lopez wants to make their relationship permanent. An insider says, “Even though they only got back together about six months ago, Jennifer has waited 19 years to marry Ben, and the last thing she wants is the long engagement she had with Alex Rodriguez because looks how that turned out.”

If Lopez had it her way, she’d be married by Christmas. A huge motivation for her, besides love, is Garner’s engagement to John Miller. The Hustlers star “wants all the attention to be on her and Ben… and the wedding will be no different,” a source says. It doesn’t matter that Garner and Lopez get along: Lopez will not allow anyone to steal her thunder.

What does Affleck think of all of this? He just wants Lopez to be happy: “There’s nothing really standing in their way, so it’s likely he’ll cave to the pressure and propose,” a source concludes. “The last thing he wants to do is upset J. Lo.”

What’s Really Going On With Bennifer?

This story is bogus for a few reasons. As Gossip Cop has pointed out numerous times, Garner’s engagement is pure speculation. She wore a diamond ring on Instagram Live, but it probably was on the wrong hand. She hasn’t been spotted with the ring since and hasn’t confirmed any rumors.

Garner and Lopez are friends, so there’s no reason for Lopez to feel this competitive. They went trick or treating. Tabloids are trying very hard to make Lopez versus Garner a thing, but they respect each other and get along just fine.

Even if Garner is engaged, this story is still absurd. It says Lopez wants attention, with an insider noting “that’s been pretty obvious from all of their public displays of affection.” In Touch is referring to paparazzi photos with this remark. Affleck and Lopez make out constantly, sure, but Lopez rarely promotes these pics on her social media. It’s also cruel to call their romance is strictly a publicity stunt.

It’s true that Lopez was engaged to Rodriguez for a long time before they broke up. The same goes for her romance with Affleck the first time. She’s never rushed into a wedding, so it’s absurd to claim she wants to hurry up and get on the altar by Christmas. This story is wrong on so many levels.

Other Lopez Myths

In Touch claimed Lopez dumped Rodriguez back in 2019, years before she finally did. It also called their COVID-19 living arrangement a “house of horrors.” It obviously didn’t work out, but Lopez never subjected her children to a life of horror.

If you had any doubts about this story, look no further than this very tabloid’s June story announcing an Affleck and Lopez engagement. That was super false, so there’s no way Gossip Cop can trust it now.