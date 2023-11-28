Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors: “I’m Aging”

Jennifer Lawrence is calling out critics accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

As reported by Page Six, Jennifer Lawrence is thanking her makeup artist for her youthful appearance, not a plastic surgeon.

During a recent conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, Lawrence dispelled plastic surgery rumors, crediting her makeup artist for her fresh new look.

“Do you remember me on the stripper pole?”



Mommy, mogul, and reality TV superstar @KylieJenner joins #JenniferLawrence for our Winter 2023 cover story 🌹https://t.co/J6kKn3Y4dw pic.twitter.com/EQB23AUYUU — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) November 27, 2023

“I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” Lawrence told Jenner.

The actress added, “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”

Many social media users have speculated Lawrence has received filler in her lips and a nose job. Others have pointed out that Lawrence appeared to have had work done on her once-hooded eyelids. However, the 33-year-old is clapping back—insisting that her face simply changed with age.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,'” the Causeway actress said.

“Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,'” she continued.

Should Critics Cross The Line With Plastic Surgery Rumors—

—Jennifer Lawrence might hit them with a suplex, as she did in her latest hit movie, No Hard Feelings.

In Lawrence’s 2023 “sex comedy,” the actress left viewers stunned after a nude beach fight scene.

During the scene, Lawrence and her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman went skinny-dipping on a beach. However, while the duo were in the water, a group of teenagers attempted to steal their clothes sitting in the sand. As a result, a naked Lawrence left the water and fought the teenagers—while in the buff, of course. The actress even hit one of the offenders with a suplex—a wrestling move involving lifting an opponent and slamming them back on the ground.

As reported by Indy 100, Lawrence didn’t give doing the scene a second thought. She explained, “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure? I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Case closed, folks. No plastic surgery here—Lawrence is just perfect, as we always believed.