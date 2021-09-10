Jennifer Lawrence Headed For Divorce From Cooke Maroney After Fights Over Her Career?

Are Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney headed for a split? Plenty of tabloids have claimed the couple doesn’t see eye-to-eye on Lawrence’s career. We’ve looked into the rumors, and here’s what we know.

Jennifer Lawrence Tired Of Being ‘Stay-At-Home Wife’?

Last fall, NW reported that Jennifer Lawrence had “come to the realization that her movie star world is in stark contrast to the simple life” that her husband, Cooke Maroney, preferred. Lawrence took a step back from acting after marrying Maroney, but the tabloid suggested she was starting to regret that decision. According to the tabloid, Lawrence had begun to miss her A-list friends and nights of “painting the town red.”

But the tabloid was simply trying to stir up drama in Lawrence’s marriage. There was no evidence to suggest Lawrence was regretting her decisions or had a complete lifestyle change after getting married. It was obvious the magazine had no real insight into Lawrence’s personal life.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Marriage In Trouble?

Then, Star reported that the Hunger Games actress was caught between her party-life and her husband. According to the tabloid, Lawrence was getting tired of domestic bliss. A source revealed that Maroney goes to work every day while Lawrence “stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It’s uneventful.” The insider even said, “Jen seems to have more fun when Cooke’s not there.” But again, the outlet wasn’t able to back up its claims with any kind of evidence, and Lawrence and Maroney seemed to be doing just fine.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Busy Career Causing Marital Problems?

OK! reported that Lawrence’s return to acting was causing problems in her marriage. Since Lawrence went into her marriage with no career obligations, the tabloid decided to cast doubt on whether or not their relationship could survive Lawrence’s return to Hollywood. An insider attested, “It seems like a total turnaround from last year, when they talked about starting a family. But Jen says he can visit her on set and she’ll fly home on weekends,” adding, “She insists they’ll be fine.”

But none of these tabloids could explain why Maroney and Lawrence’s relationship was so unsteady. As far as we could tell, the exact opposite was true. A source told People back in 2019 that Maroney was Lawrence’s perfect match. “He’s a great guy. He’s smart and funny and I think he really keeps her on her toes and doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like other boyfriends did,” the source revealed.

Nothing the couple has never said or done anything to warrant such intense speculation. According to all available evidence Lawrence has been happier than ever since marrying Maroney. It’s time for the tabloids to drop this story once and for all now that she’s announced that she and her husband are now expecting their first child together.