Jennifer Lawrence Has A Nude Wrestling Scene In New Movie On Netflix– Fans Stunned

The actress left viewers speechless after a nude fight scene in the recently released movie No Hard Feelings.

No Hard Feelings, dubbed a “sex comedy” by Indy 100, was released earlier in 2023. While the film received mixed reviews from theater-goers, home viewers will now get to decide for themselves—the comedy is now on Netflix.

The fictional story focuses on Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Maddie, who is experiencing financial troubles. After finding an intriguing job listing—wealthy helicopter parents looking for a girl to “date” their awkward son—Maddie jumps on the opportunity.

Twitter

One scene in the movie that caught many viewers’ attention for obvious reasons was Lawrence’s nude fight scene.

During the scene, Lawrence and her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman go skinny-dipping on a beach. However, while the duo are in the water, a group of teenagers attempt to steal their clothes sitting in the sand. As a result, a naked Lawrence leaves the water and fights the teenagers. The actress even hit one of the offenders with a suplex—a wrestling move involving lifting an opponent and slamming them back on the ground.

While speaking to Variety, as reported by Indy 100, Lawrence didn’t give doing the scene a second thought. She explained, “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure? I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

To Watch, Or Not To Watch?

Fans of Lawrence took to social media to express how much they enjoyed the scene, too.

One fan wrote, “I didn’t know that I needed to see Jennifer Lawrence suplex someone naked on a beach… But it turns out I absolutely did.”

“Watched #NoHardFeelings; absolutely chaotic & raunchy. Jennifer Lawrence giving no F’s at all; one point she’s even fighting 3 people FULLY butt naked on a beach, even suplex’s one lol. Cheesy but funny, haphazard & even a bit endearing by the end. You’ve been warned lol. 👙 7/10,” another wrote.

As a major J-Law fan, I know what movie I’ll be tuning into Netflix for next. But of course, “No Hard Feelings,” if you don’t.