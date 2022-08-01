Sketchy Source Claims Jennifer Garner Supposedly ‘Shaken To The Core’ By Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s Wedding

Is Jennifer Garner struggling to come to terms with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s recent wedding news? One tabloid claims the Alias star is still in shock. Let’s see how Garner is handling the big news.

Jennifer Garner Feeling ‘Jolted’ By Bennifer Wedding?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jennifer Garner was shocked to learn that her ex-husband Ben Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. “Jennifer would never rain on Ben’s parade publicly—least of all at a time like this—and she respects his decisions, but it’s an open secret she doesn’t care for J.Lo and she’s skeptical whether this is the right long-term match,” an insider spills.

“She’s still processing the news and very shocked and kind of devastated, partly because she didn’t think he’d go through with it, but also because of her feelings toward J.Lo. Now Jen has to deal with the annoying prospect of a lot more one-on-one time with J.Lo, and that’s going to be awkward and uncomfortable!”

On a final note, the magazine insists Affleck only went through with the rushed ceremony to please Lopez. “Ben didn’t really have much of a choice in this if he wanted to stay with her,” the tipster remarks. “She’s now pushing him hard for a follow-up ceremony in L.A. that’ll be monumentally expensive and fit for Hollywood royalty. She really does see her and Ben as a modern-day Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton!”

Jennifer Garner Dreading ‘Uncomfortable’ Interactions With J.Lo?

The National Enquirer must think we were born yesterday. Jennifer Garner didn’t wake up to the surprise news that Affleck and Lopez had tied the knot. The actress is still the mother of Affleck’s three children, so we have to assume he kept her in the loop on his plans. According to multiple reports, some of Affleck and Garner’s children were actually in attendance at the Vegas ceremony, so we’re sure their mother was made aware at some point before it actually happened.

And that was only further confirmed when Lopez and Affleck whisked their whole family away on their Parisian honeymoon. Are we supposed to believe that Garner didn’t know this trip was coming, or—even more baffling—that she had a problem with it? Because we just don’t see Garner letting Affleck take all three of her children an ocean away to celebrate a wedding that she didn’t approve of without putting up a fight.

From what we can tell, Garner has always been supportive of Affleck and Lopez. Of course, she just wants her children’s father to be happy, sober, and a steady presence in their lives. Since Affleck has been all of those things during his time with Lopez, we don’t see any reason Garner would be “shaken to the core” by their marriage.

This is far from the first time we’ve caught the National Enquirer in a lie about Jennifer Garner. Last year, the outlet reported Garner reluctantly took John Miller back after he bought her dozens of pricey gifts. Then the magazine claimed Garner had a meltdown over the news of Affleck and Lopez’s engagement. And more recently, the publication alleged Lopez and Garner were sitting down for a tense parenting discussion. Obviously, the Enquirer is no authority on the Affleck-Garner family.

