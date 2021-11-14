Jennifer Garner Supposedly Marrying Boyfriend After Reconciling, Suspicious Source Says

Is Jennifer Garner planning a backyard wedding? Rumors swirl that she’s engaged to John Miller, but one report says she’s already married. Gossip Cop has the real story.

‘Jen’s Down-Home I Do’s’

OK!’s cover story this week blows the lid off Garner’s secret backyard wedding. An Onlooker says Garner and Miller “looked so in sync and relaxed together” during an outing in New York City. Their chemistry is undeniable even from afar, and they have been a happy couple for years. A wedding was inevitable.

The two got married in an intimate ceremony at Garner’s Los Angeles home, a source explains. “They both wanted it to be low-key but meaningful, and it turned out to be the most magical day ever,” the insider spills. The two had a pianist and flowers of all varieties. The insider calls it “a simple yet classy affair and everything Jen and John wanted.”

Both Garner and Miller have walked down the aisle before, but Garner has no reservations. She’s even forgoing a prenup. “Jen trusts John with her life and vice versa… John is incredibly successful and wealthy in his own right, so there’s nothing for Jen to worry about in that area,” an insider explains. They’re even thinking of having a baby.

Just Goes On And On

There’s a shocking amount of detail in this story. In fact, it’s an unbelievable amount of detail. This so-called insider tries to cover its tracks by saying Garner and Miller want to keep the marriage a secret just for the thrill of secrecy, which only makes it less plausible.

Consider what the source says: This is an intimate ceremony from a couple deliberately keeping their love private. You can’t be in Garner’s inner-inner circle, privy to baby-making plans and the prenup, and talk to OK!.

If Garner actually got secretly married, you wouldn’t see a trusted wedding guest spilling the beans to a trashy outlet like this. Since 100 percent of this story relies on this insider’s testimony, the entire myth can be disregarded. It’s just tropey Garner-Miller fan fiction.

Is Jennifer Garner Even Engaged?

This tabloid is putting the cart before horse here. Garner’s marital status is under a microscope right now. The jury is still out on whether or not she’s engaged. A mirrored-Zoom interview and ringless errands run suggest that she’s not, but no one from her camp is addressing the rumors. One thing is for sure: She’s definitely not already married.

Weddings That Didn’t Happen

OK! loves gushing over weddings that don’t happen. It’s promised a low-key backyard wedding (sound familiar?) for Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant numerous times. Leonardo DiCaprio still hasn’t married Camila Morrone as this tabloid promised he would. Kris Jenner hasn’t married Corey Gamble either.

Weddings sell magazines. It’s simple as that. It doesn’t even matter if the wedding happened or not. Garner’s not married, so this is false.