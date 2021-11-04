Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors With Ring On ‘That’ Finger. Here’s The Truth

Is Jennifer Garner engaged? A recent Instagram video saw her wearing a diamond ring on that finger, so some reputable sources are speculating that she’s ready for marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Engaged To John Miller

According to Page Six, Garner is fueling the flames of engagement rumors. She put a video on Instagram this week discussing sobriety with her fellow 13 Going On 30 star Judy Greer. In the video, she’s prominently wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Her suspected fiance is businessman John Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger. They broke up last year but reconciled this past April. The two started dating as soon as Garner finalized her split from Ben Affleck in 2018. With the ring on her finger, it looks like a wedding may be imminent.

Not So Fast

It’s true that Garner and Miller are very happy together, and Gossip Cop can’t say for sure that they aren’t engaged. However, there are a few key reasons that this story may not be believable. The only hard evidence in this story is the ring on Garner’s left hand. The problem is that’s probably not her left hand.

It looks like Garner and Greer are talking on Zoom, and Zoom calls mirror videos by default to make the image look more natural. This means her left hand in this video is probably her right hand. The smoking gun here is the bracelet on her other wrist.

Historically, Garner likes to wear a bracelet on her left wrist. There are photos of her wearing it all over the place. This suggests that the photo is mirrored, and she’s not actually wearing an engagement ring.

This is speculation, but the ring is prominently displayed throughout a 25-minute video that has absolutely nothing to do with Garner’s relationships. Page Six acts like Garner is playing up to rumors by wearing this ring, but it looks like she really just wanted to talk to her friend about living a sober-ish lifestyle. It would be a pretty bizarre way to announce an engagement, and a little disrespectful to Greer to turn an open conversation into a rumor showcase.

We also know that Garner went trick or treating last week with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. If Garner and Miller are engaged, or even close to it, then shouldn’t Miller have been there? His absence at a time when Garner is trying to blend her family is telling.

Rumors Abound

This site is hardly alone in peddling Garner engagement rumors. Not long ago Us Weekly ran a story about Garner and Miller getting engaged. Rest assured that if Garner and Miller get engaged, there will be a formal announcement to go along with the news.

Gossip Cop sees rings pop up all the time. Harry Styles was supposedly engaged to Olivia Wilde after getting spotted with a ring on, and Jennifer Aniston was engaged to Brad Pitt apparently for the same reason. Wearing a ring is a flashpoint for speculation, but it’s not a binding sign of commitment in every case. Since the image is almost certainly flipped in the video in question, there’s no reason to believe Garner is engaged. At least not yet.