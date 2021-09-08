Jennifer Garner ‘Melting Down’ Over News Of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Engagement?

Is Jennifer Garner distraught over the news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s impending engagement? One tabloid claims the Alias star still has feelings for her ex-husband. After looking into the story, here’s what we found.

‘Jealous’ Jennifer Garner ‘Secretly Steamed’ Over Bennifer Engagement?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but the magazine insists Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is that Affleck is ready to walk down the aisle with his former flame, Garner is at her wit’s end. An inside source dishes to the tabloid, “It’s an open secret she was always threatened by J.Lo — even when she and Ben were married.”

During their 13 years together, Affleck and Garner welcomed three kids together, but the insider suggests Garner has had her eye out for Lopez all this time. “Jen always suspected he was sweet on J.Lo but never thought she’d actually take him back once he became single again — let alone marry him!” the source muses. While Affleck and Lopez may have called off their engagement in 2004, the Gone Girl star was recently spotted browsing engagement rings at Tiffany & Co.

The outlet notes that Garner may have rekindled her romance with restaurant mogul John Miller, but the news of Affleck and Lopez’s possible engagement has been a real curveball. “The fact Ben’s tying the knot with J.Lo is a real tough pill to swallow!” the tipster exclaims.

Jennifer Garner ‘Beside Herself’ Over Ben Affleck’s Shopping Trip?

While it’s no secret that Affleck and Lopez have been moving fast since their reunion, there’s no evidence to suggest the couple is engaged. It’s true Affleck was spotted in Tiffany & Co., but there was a simple and sweet explanation.

A source close to the situation told E! that he was in the shop as part of a mall-wide family scavenger hunt. According to the source, “They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store.”

The source’s story checked out, and most reputable outlets have now dropped the engagement speculation. While it’s possible Affleck will decide to pop the question at some point in the future, we doubt this disreputable tabloid will be the first to know.

But the most offensive part of this article is the suggestion that Garner would be anything but happy for Affleck. Garner and Affleck have been on good terms for a while now and it’s obvious that they care deeply for the health and happiness of their family. Garner has done nothing to warrant these rumors and seems quite happy in her current relationship.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

The National Enquirer has proven it has no insight into Affleck’s love life. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed friends of Affleck and Garner were urging them to get back together. Then the outlet alleged Garner had banned Lopez from ever meeting Affleck’s children. And more recently, the publication reported Affleck and Lopez were at odds over Affleck’s “slobby” lifestyle. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted when it comes to Ben Affleck.