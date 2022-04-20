Jennifer Garner Allegedly On Break From Boyfriend, Supposedly Caught ‘Cozying Up’ With Former Co-Star At Oscars, Dubious Rumor Says

Is Jennifer Garner facing a breakup? One report says she and longtime boyfriend John Miller may call it quits because of Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Trouble In Paradise’ For Jennifer Garner?

According to OK!, Garner went solo to the Academy Awards because her romance is cooling off. A source says, “Jennifer and John have dialed things back and are taking a bit of a breather.” The two reunited last year and resumed their on-again off-again relationship, but the insider says that they have not been spending very much time together lately.

The snitch says, “They’ve also stopped talking about getting married, which is a red flag to a lot of their friends.” Another red flag, they note, is Garner’s behavior around her old Alias co-star Bradley Cooper. She was spotted cozying up to him at the ceremony. A source says, “Even if she was just having fun, it doesn’t bode well for her and John.” It seems the relationship is getting reevaluated because Garner doesn’t want to commit right now.

Is Jennifer Garner Single?

Tabloids desperately want Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper to be a thing. When Garner and Cooper went to the beach together last year, everyone lost their minds. Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi pointed out that the two did hang out afterward, but nothing looked especially cozy. They’ve been friends for decades, but that’s all there is to it. If Garner and Cooper were going to date, then it would’ve happened at some point in the last twenty years.

This story is identical to another tall tale from Life & Style. It too claimed Cooper and Garner were getting cozy to Miller’s chagrin. A rep for Cooper, however, denies any romance rumors. While both outlets act like Garner and Miller are estranged, they were spotted at an airport in March. It doesn’t seem like that’s over quite yet. Just because the two are a private couple does not mean the relationship is ending.

A Wretched Track Record

OK! publishes stories about Jennifer Garner constantly and none of them are consistent with one another. Last April, it claimed Garner and Ben Affleck were closer than ever. Affleck swiftly started dating Jennifer Lopez, making this story hilariously false.

A few months later, Garner was apparently forever swearing off love after splitting from Miller. Miller and Garner did not break up, so that was bunk as well. Finally, it announced Garner outright hated Lopez and called her to scream at her. Garner and Lopez are nothing but civil toward one another, so that was unbelievable as well. With a track record this bad, it’d be foolish to trust this article. Garner and Cooper still aren’t an item, so this story is bogus.

