Rumors Claim Jennifer Garner Supposedly Clashing With Jennifer Lopez, Warning Ben Affleck Over Wedding Plans

Are tensions growing between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner over his upcoming wedding with Jennifer Lopez? According to the tabloids, the two most important women in Affleck’s life aren’t getting along. Here’s the latest gossip about Affleck and Lopez’s wedding plans.

Jennifer Garner Pushing Back Against Bennifer Wedding Plans?

Back in April, Life & Style reported Jennifer Garner wasn’t happy to hear about Ben Affleck’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Apparently, the Alias star was “not J. Lo’s biggest fan,” and “she was blindsided by the proposal news.” A source said that Garner was worried about Lopez’s intentions. “She even asked him to get a prenup to protect his assets in the event things don’t work out so that J.Lo at least can’t bleed him dry then,” the insider dished. “It’s for the sake of their children.”

Of course, we quickly pointed out just how bizarre this story was. Lopez’s reported net worth was far more than her fiance’s, so if anybody was worried about prenups it should have been Lopez. Furthermore, sources were telling other, far more reputable outlets that Garner was happy for his ex-husband. And, after looking into the outlet’s claims, we couldn’t see any reason that she wouldn’t be.

Jennifer Garner Warned Affleck About Wedding?

Then, Life & Style went for round two on Garner and Lopez’s alleged feud. This time, the article detailed Lopez’s extravagant demands for her upcoming ceremony. “They’re already $1 million over budget,” one tipster spilled. But the source insisted that Garner saw all of this coming. “She gave Ben shocking warning along the lines of ‘This is what you’re signing up for—for the rest of your life,” the snitch mused. “She wants him to understand what he’s getting into.”

But we reminded readers that this wasn’t Affleck’s first rodeo. He and Lopez planned a wedding together before, and they famously called it off just days before the ceremony. He didn’t need his ex-wife to tell him who he was marrying. Furthermore, Lopez and Affleck have been extremely careful about keeping the details of their wedding plans under wraps. We haven’t heard a peep about the couple’s plans, so we were especially skeptical of this insider’s supposedly exclusive testimony.

Jennifer Lopez Battling Jennifer Garner?

Finally, the Globe revealed things were even more contentious between Lopez and Garner than anyone initially realized. Apparently, Lopez was still insecure about Affleck’s co-parenting relationship with Garner, and she worried something more was going on between the former spouses. “Ben knows they’ll never be one big happy blended foursome, but he’d appreciate it if J.Lo wasn’t so bitchy and disinterested in any type of interaction with Jen and her man,” a snitch confided.

Of course, we had doubts about this narrative. This whole portrait of Lopez as a catty diva was a bit too cliche for us to buy. And when you realize that Lopez has her own ex-husband with whom she also co-parents, this tale seems extremely unlikely. But the most dubious aspect of this report lies in its source. This gossip is extremely hurtful considering it involves two mothers who probably want the best for their family. We’re sure that anyone close to Affleck, Lopez, and Garner would never risk their children’s happiness for a quick buck.

