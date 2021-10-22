Jennifer Garner Engaged To John Miller, ‘Finally Found The One’?

Is Jennifer Garner ready to tie the knot with her CEO boyfriend John Miller? One tabloid claims the on-again-off-again couple is ready to make things official. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Jennifer Garner ‘Blissed Out’ In Relationship With John Miller?

This week, Us Weekly reports Jennifer Garner is happier than she’s ever been, and she’s ready to take the next step in her relationship with John Miller. Garner may have been married twice before, but she’s never given up on finding “The One.” And now she’s sure that she wants to spend the rest of her life with Miller. “They are totally set on a long-term future together,” an inside source dishes to the tabloid. After nearly two years together, Garner and Miller split up in 2020. But it wasn’t too long before they reunited this spring, and now they’re more certain than ever about their relationship.

“It took a while for them to get this committed,” an insider explains. “But [it’s now clear that] being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needs in a partner. Plus, she finds him incredibly sexy.” And while the couple prefers to keep their relationship as private as possible, they’ve been spotted on plenty of romantic getaways. “He’s rapidly turning into her soulmate,” the tipster muses. “It’s hard to remember Jen being this happy.”

Jennifer Garner And John Miller’s Relationship Is ‘Super Serious’?

We don’t doubt that Garner and Miller are happy together, but there’s no evidence to suggest an engagement is on the way. Sure, they could get engaged in the future; anything’s possible. But why would anyone else — especially a random tabloid — know about it if it hasn’t even happened yet? It’s obvious there was no story here at all and the magazine just wanted to speculate about Garner’s relationship.

And it’s hard to trust anything the tabloids say about Garner. Earlier this year, OK! reported Garner was giving up on love. While Garner was single, plenty of tabloids reported she was getting back together with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Then the National Enquirer claimed that Miller only won Garner back with a bunch of expensive gifts.

And since Ben Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, there’s been a harsh spotlight on Garner. Not too long ago, Life & Style declared that Garner was warning Lopez about her relationship with Affleck. And then the Enquirer claimed Garner was having a meltdown over the news that Affleck and Lopez were engaged — which, of course, they weren’t. Obviously, these magazines just can’t get it right when it comes to Garner, so we doubt Us Weekly is any different.