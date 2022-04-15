Jennifer Garner Supposedly Caught Flirting With Bradley Cooper Amid Rumored Break From Boyfriend, Sketchy Source Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper giving romance a chance? One tabloid claims the two are sparking romance rumors years after sharing the screen in Alias. Here’s what we know about their rumored romance.

Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper Getting ‘Cozy’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper may be striking up an unlikely romance. The pair’s chemistry in the show Alias was unforgettable, and fans definitely got some vibes from the old co-stars on the Oscars red carpet last month. “Their flirting was off the charts,” an insider notes. “They seemed very excited to see each other—and Bradley gushed over how gorgeous Jen looked.”

The outlet admits that a representative for Cooper has denied romance rumors, but fans insist they saw something going on between him and Garner at the show. “[They] have a very natural connection,” the tipster dishes. “On a night filled with A-list hookups, everyone was hoping that Bradley and Jen would just get together already, too!” The publication adds that Garner is believed to be on a break from her on-again-off-again beau John Miller. And since Cooper has been single for a while now, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

What’s Going On With Garner And Cooper?

While the pair’s red carpet reunion was quite a treat for fans, it doesn’t seem like the pair is headed for romance. First of all, this isn’t the only time Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have reunited since working together all those years ago. The actors remained great friends all this time, and Cooper and Garner were even spotted taking their children on playdates. They’re certainly familiar with each other, so if a romance hasn’t blossomed yet, we aren’t sure it ever will.

But this may all be a moot point because we have no reason to believe that Garner is even single. Since her reunion with John Miller a few months ago, Garner hasn’t given any indication that they’ve split again. In fact, Garner and Miller were just spotted together at an airport last month. So, it’s a bit premature to be planning the actress’ next great romance when her last one likely hasn’t even ended.

The Magazine On Jennifer Garner

It seems like Life & Style just keeps missing the mark when it comes to Jennifer Garner. Last year, the outlet reported Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were playing “matchmaker” for Garner because she was so lonely. Then the publication alleged Garner was “disgusted” with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. And most recently, the magazine claimed Garner had a fiery argument with Affleck over their differing parenting styles. Obviously, Life & Style may talk a big game when it comes to Garner, but it consistently falls short on the facts.

