Jennifer Garner Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ By Ben Affleck’s Latest Gaffe, Shady Source Claims

Is Jennifer Garner “disgusted” with ex-husband Ben Affleck over his comments seemingly blaming her for his alcoholism? A tabloid claims Garner has decided to get back at her ex and father of her three kids by spilling secrets from their marriage, including accusing Affleck of being “the husband from hell.” Gossip Cop looks into this latest rumor about the supposed tension between ex-spouses.

Jennifer Garner Striking Back At Ben Affleck?

Life & Style recently published a story claiming actress Jennifer Garner was so “disgusted” by Ben Affleck’s claims that he began drinking after realizing he was “trapped” in a marriage with her that she’s revealing all about their doomed marriage. Now, almost five years after the two finalized their divorce, tensions are higher between them than ever before.

The tabloid starts off by quoting from Affleck’s infamous Howard Stern interview where he confessed he “would probably still be drinking” if he and Garner were still married. The actor added, “That was part of why I started drinking alcohol. I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy.’” In that same interview, he made clear that picking up the bottle was the wrong choice for himself as well as his family, but the backlash against him was swift.

Affleck later insisted his words were taken out of context, but it was too little too late, according to one insider who spoke with the magazine. “Since then, things have been tense,” the dubious insider explains, adding that Garner was “so hurt and upset” about the incident that she decided to share her side of the story with friends to let them know just how bad their marriage really was.

Ben Affleck Was The ‘Husband From Hell’?

The source continues, “She’s disgusted with him and says it will be hard to trust Ben again.” They add, “Mind you, she hasn’t believed a word that’s come out of his mouth for years.” According to sources who supposedly heard Garner’s tale of woe from her years married to Affleck, “Their relationship started off great, but it slowly began to crumble when Ben started to show his true colors. Little by little, the marriage became a nightmare, thanks to the lies, his selfishness and addiction issues, and a lack of trust.”

Garner, the so-called insider slimily suggests,“is telling friends he was the husband from hell. It’s cold in Ben’s shadow, according to Jen, and toward the end, she says she felt more like a mother to him than a wife because of his self-destructive behavior.”

We’ve got a pet theory that neither the outlet nor the supposed source actually have much information to share about Garner and Affleck’s current relationship status, so they dug deep to dish about infidelity accusations made against Affleck featuring the couple’s former nanny Christine Ouzounian. Affleck has denied having an affair with Ouzounian, with his rep calling the allegations “complete garbage and full of lies.”

More On That ‘Affair’ With The Nanny

Garner, meanwhile, has called Affleck’s later romantic relationship with Ouzounian, which is a matter of record, “bad judgement,” but insisted that the two’s relationship “was not part of the equation.” In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Garner explained, “Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Regardless of these facts, the insider insisted Garner “caught Ben cheating” with Ouzounian, adding, “It doesn’t get more clichéed than that.” It’s not bad enough that the source got their facts wrong when it comes to the “nannygate” affair allegations. They had to go ahead and spell “clichéd” wrong as well. Something tells us this source isn’t very trustworthy.

“That was the ultimate betrayal and the final nail in the coffin for Jen — she kicked him out that night,” the source snidely confides. In closing, the source claims Garner “couldn’t be happier to be out of the marriage” with Affleck. “J.Llo is welcome to him. Jen admits she’s not her biggest fan, but she’ll tolerate her. As long as J.Lo can support Ben in his sobriety and he’s in a good state to see the kids, that’s all Jen really cares about.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Rumor

We typically look at reports from Life & Style with a high level of skepticism, but it was the outlet’s claims about Jennifer Garner supposedly catching Ben Affleck in the act of cheating on her with the nanny. It’s been several years since these allegations first surfaced, thanks in no small part to Affleck’s bad sense of timing taking Ouzounian on a trip to Las Vegas just days before his divorce from Garner was announced, but the rumors of an affair between the two have been roundly dismissed.

As the alleged injured party, Garner definitely had the right to tell the public that Affleck cheated on her, but she denied the rumors at a time when confirming them would have worked in her favor in both the divorce and child custody arrangements. So for us to see a highly suspicious source claim Garner literally “caught” Affleck in the act, that raises more than a few red flags.

This article also asks us to believe that Garner’s friends would repeat personal musings from the star who is notoriously private. Are we supposed to believe that Garner, who has been in the entertainment industry for decades at this point, would trust such private comments to “friends” who’d then spill the details to as shady an outlet as Life & Style? That’s a stretch, even for us.

This is far from the first time we’ve caught this outlet publishing outright false articles about Ben Affleck and his relationships. Just a few months ago, we blasted the tabloid for claiming Affleck’s relationship with new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was on the rocks. L&S simply isn’t a very valuable source of information about either forms of Bennifer. Because of all the lies, you see.