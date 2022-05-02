Jennifer Garner Allegedly Upset With Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Prenup Situation, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Jennifer Garner upset over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s prenup negotiations? One tabloid claims that tensions are high right now in the blended family. Let’s take a closer look at how Garner is handling Affleck’s engagement news.

Ben Affleck Facing The ‘Prenup From Hell’?

This week, In Touch reports Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying to hammer out an iron-clad prenup, and things are starting to get tense. Back in 2003, the tabloids widely reported that Affleck and Lopez were at odds over their prenuptial agreement. And now that they are headed for the altar once again with a lot more money on the table, sources say that old issues are re-surfacing. “Everything is getting looked over with a fine-tooth comb,” an insider notes. “And there have been arguments.”

But sources say that the one most concerned is Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “Jen has already expressed concern to Ben about their kids’ financial future and keeping it secure,” the tipster adds. “She doesn’t want him making a bad deal just because he’s a fool in love right now.” And since Lopez is also wanting to protect her assets, the pressure is on. “The objective is to iron out a prenup without anyone’s feelings being hurt,” the snitch notes. “If they can’t do that, they may not make it to the altar again.”

Jennifer Garner Unhappy With Engagement?

This story is just a bit silly. First of all, any prenuptial arrangements Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are working on are going to be extremely confidential. If they are even working on a prenup, we’re sure they’re keeping all of the details between them and their lawyers, so it’s a bit ridiculous to even pretend to have any private insight into it. But we also aren’t buying the outlet’s claims about Jennifer Garner.

While it would be totally in her rights to want to protect her kids’ financial future, she has always maintained that Affleck is a great dad. We’re sure she doesn’t think Affleck would put their children in jeopardy, even for Lopez. But we are also sure that Lopez isn’t after Affleck’s money. At an estimated $400 million net worth, she is reportedly about twice as wealthy as Affleck. While they are both insanely rich, it’s clear that Lopez is the one with more to lose if she and Affleck divorce. So, overall, this story just seems a bit out of touch.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

Of course, In Touch isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Ben Affleck. Nearly a year ago now, the outlet was reporting that Affleck and Lopez were engaged. Then the magazine claimed Affleck was on the edge of relapse. Then the publication alleged Lopez was in a rush to marry Affleck before Garner married her boyfriend. Clearly, In Touch doesn’t have any real insight into Ben Affleck’s personal life.

