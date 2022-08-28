How Jennifer Garner Apparently Reacted To Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Surprise Wedding According To Gossip

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot about 18 years after setting the date. The Gigli stars found each other in a story tailor-made for Hollywood someday, but where does this leave Jennifer Garner? Affleck’s ex-wife is still the mother of his children, so many are pondering if she and Lopez get along. Let’s dive into some rumors about the Jennifers and how Garner feels about this whole thing.

Is Jennifer Garner Worried?

According to Us Weekly, Garner still loves Affleck and fears for his well-being after the wedding. A source explained, “He clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career and, of course, his kids. He’s being pulled in a lot of directions—and that’s something that quietly worried Jen.” Garner saw photos of Affleck looking exhausted after the wedding, and it apparently spiked her anxiety.

However, the whole story essentially just implied Affleck was drinking again, which is incredibly exhausting. The tabloid cited very invasive photos of Affleck in private moments to prove he’s unwell. Weddings and after parties will take it out of anyone, and it’s not really anyone’s business how Affleck handles it. Garner and Affleck broke up for a reason, and she moved on romantically years ago.

Garner Calls Off Her Wedding?

According to the National Enquirer, Garner said she won’t walk down the aisle with longtime boyfriend John Miller. She apparently didn’t want to go exchange vows so soon after Affleck and Lopez. An insider said, “Jen had no idea they were going to elope and that threw her for a loop.” Garner loved Miller, but Lopez loomed too large in her mind to commit right now, the snitch said.

The tabloid unsurprisingly offered no evidence to back its story up. Garner’s children were at Affleck’s wedding, so she definitely knew the plan ahead of time. She and Miller aren’t even officially engaged, so this whole story was built on a foundation of misinformation.

Affleck’s Wedding Came As A Shock?

The Enquirer was at it again. Garner was shocked and devastated by Lopez’s wedding. A source said, “She’s still processing the news and very shocked and kind of devastated, partly because she didn’t think he’d go through with it, but also because of her feelings toward J.Lo. Now Jen has to deal with the annoying prospect of a lot more one-on-one time with J.Lo, and that’s going to be awkward and uncomfortable!”

As we explained, Affleck and Garner’s children were in attendance for Affleck’s Vegas wedding. Garner must have known where her children were, so this whole narrative is extremely hard to buy. This was just a story pitting two women with no public beef against each other. It was sexist and lame, just like the rest of these rumors.

