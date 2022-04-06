Jennifer Garner Allegedly Furious Over How Much Ben Affleck Spends On Jennifer Lopez, Dubious Source Says

Is Jennifer Lopez tearing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner apart? One report says Affleck’s expensive gifts for Lopez are driving his friend and co-parent up the wall. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben Blows Big Dough’

Friends of Ben Affleck are apparently starting to get concerned about his big-ticket gifts. The National Enquirer reports that private jets, lavish vacations, and designer clothes are starting to bleed Affleck dry. Garner, the outlet notes, is not happy about it. A source says, “Jen’s worry is he’s spending way too much money to impress his girlfriend, and she hates the idea of him being taken advantage of.”

While Garner may seem respectful of the two in public, that’s only to keep up appearances, the insider adds. Affleck is only worth a reported $150 million, so his friends are worried that he’s spending his money too recklessly, they continue. “There is a growing view Ben’s living beyond his means right now, and the amount of cash flying out of his account isn’t matching what’s coming in,” the tipster says.

It doesn’t matter that Garner and Affleck are split up. An insider says, “Jen still feels the need to look out for Ben the way she did when they were married.” Unfortunately, the source concludes, Affleck doesn’t seem to notice or care about how much cash he’s spending.

What’s Going On With Ben Affleck’s Spending?

For Pete’s sake, Ben Affleck’s not going broke. He’s got Justice League royalty checks coming in every month and is constantly getting high-profile work. He’s producing numerous projects, starring in many more, and has decades of cash saved up. His upcoming check for The Flash alone is worth enough to pay for these vacations.

Furthermore, who says Affleck is footing the bill for all of this? Jennifer Lopez has hundreds of millions in her own right and is more than capable of buying her own clothes. The Enquirer tries to handwave $150 million like it’s nothing at all. Everyone here is extremely rich and simply does not need to worry about money.

Jennifer Garner does not view Lopez as some gold-digging jezebel. Gossip Cop already busted a story extremely similar to this from New Idea. it claimed Garner was angry with Affleck for buying a new mansion. Garner lives in her own mansion paid for with Alias money. Try as tabloids might, there’s no sign that Garner and Lopez have anything but mutual respect for one another. Lopez and Garner even joined up to go trick-or-treating last year.

Other Garner-Affleck Gossip

This outlet once claimed Ben Affleck publicly screamed at Jennifer Garner in a fit of rage. That did not happen. It also announced Garner was melting down because Affleck and Lopez were engaged. They’re not engaged and she’s doing fine. This growing mountain of bogus stories proves the Enquirer is not to be trusted. All we really have here is a lazy and sexist story.

