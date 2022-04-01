Jennifer Garner Allegedly Furious Over Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s $67M Mansion, Unverified Insider Says

Is Jennifer Garner fuming over Ben Affleck‘s new living quarters? One tabloid claims Affleck’s new “love nest” her bought with Jennifer Lopez is causing problems for his family. Let’s see how Garner feels about Affleck and Lopez’s new digs.

Jennifer Garner ‘Furious’ With Ben Affleck?

The latest edition of New Idea reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s latest move isn’t sitting well with the Deep Water star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Affleck and Lopez recently dropped a reported $67 million on a new Bel Air mansion, and sources say Garner is worried the purchase could affect her and Affleck’s custody arrangement. While Garner has been the primary caretaker of their three children, the Alias actress is apparently concerned that the kids will like Affleck’s new house more than hers.

“She’s going to have a hard time competing with a palatial mansion,” an insider reveals. “The kids are old enough that Jen wants them to make their own choices, not swayed by luxury.” The source explains that Garner and Affleck’s children didn’t really enjoy spending too much time with their busy dad before now, but his new house might change that. “It’s looking more and more likely that Jen is going to have to grit her teeth and bear it, but she’s far from happy,” the snitch concludes.

How Is Ben Affleck’s ‘Lavish Love Nest’?

This report is incredibly disrespectful. The outlet has no problem speculating about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s family and even asserts that Affleck’s children didn’t enjoy spending time with him. That notion is extremely hurtful, and we have absolutely no reason to believe it. We’re sure neither Garner nor anyone in her family is dishing her alleged secret fears to the tabloids, so we can automatically disregard this story.

And while Lopez and Affleck’s new digs are impressive, it’s odd to suggest Garner’s own home doesn’t compare. Last year, Garner had her own multi-million dollar mansion torn down and reconstructed to her exact specifications. From what we can see here in a video Garner recently posted to Instagram, her estate is just as gorgeous.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Of course, we have a hard time buying anything New Idea writes about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Last May, the outlet reported Lopez and Affleck were already engaged. Then the magazine claimed Affleck was furious that Garner was engaged. And more recently, the publication alleged Affleck and Lopez were caught fighting in public. Obviously, New Idea isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Affleck and Lopez.

