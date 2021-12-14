Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Holiday Showdown!’

According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids. A source says the Gigli star “didn’t let Jen know ahead of time that he was planning to leave early, so she was a bit blindsided.”

Garner was so angry with Affleck that she called Lopez for a shouting match. Affleck, meanwhile, is ignorant of any possible wrongdoing. A source says, “He doesn’t see the problem with blending families, which has left Jen even more upset. It’s a sensitive topic.” Lopez was reportedly shocked by Garner’s anger. A source says, “She doesn’t think she deserved to be targeted like that.”

As far as Lopez is concerned, she wants to create her own traditions with Affleck. A source concludes, “J.Lo’s happy to include his kids, but not his ex-wife!”

Are Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner Friendly?

Jennifer Garner is completely on board with the family blending. She and Jennifer Lopez spent Halloween together. Garner and Affleck are still very close, so if she had an issue with his parenting, she’d probably just talk to him directly. Tabloids are desperate to foster drama between Garner and Lopez, but in reality, they get along just fine. Garner will always be in Affleck’s life, so blending families makes the most sense.

Dwell on how much information this tabloid claims to know. It’s reporting on a private phone call between Garner and Lopez at their respective Thanksgiving dinners. No one close enough to earn a Thanksgiving invitation from either Jennifer is going to spill the beans to this crummy tabloid.

One More Problem

OK! has earned a bad reputation when it comes to Affleck stories. Last month, it claimed Lopez was fighting with Affleck over his refusal to work out. The Batman v Superman star was once the Sexiest Man Alive, so he knows how to work out. Back in June, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Garner rekindling her romance with Affleck. That obviously never happened.

Every couple of months, there’s another dubious story about Garner’s love life. She didn’t get engaged in October, and she’s not dating Edgar Ramirez as this tabloid has claimed. Garner gets along well with Affleck and Lopez, so this story is simply unbelievable.

