Jennifer Aniston Slammed For Shady Influencer Deals Despite $300 Million Net Worth

Is Jennifer Aniston turning into a Kardashian? One tabloid claims the Friends star is eyeing up a new life as a social media influencer. Here’s what one tabloid thinks about Aniston’s latest partnership.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Turns Into A Kardashian’?

The most recent edition of In Touch reports Jennifer Aniston is sparking controversy for her latest business deal. Last year, Aniston announced she was partnering with one of her favorite brands, Vital Proteins, as a chief creative officer. While Aniston insists she believes in the wellness company, many were quick to point out that she doesn’t need the income of yet another lucrative partnership.

“Jen already has it all, and now she’s getting paid to hawk products to unsuspecting fans,” an insider dishes. “It just feels phony, especially for someone with Jen’s image.” As one former fan commented on her post, “How much money does this elitist need for her lavish lifestyle? Used to like her, but no more.”

Jennifer Aniston Has Always Been An Influencer

If anyone thinks Jennifer Aniston has just started hawking products, they haven’t been paying attention. As Elle chronicled in an article back in 2018, Aniston has always embraced her power as an advertiser. Starting in her days as Rachel Green on Friends, Aniston began appearing in commercials for L’Oreal, Lynx deodorant, and even Heineken. In the last couple of decades, Aniston has lent her face to Smartwater, Aveeno, and even began investing in companies, such as Living Proof cosmetics.

“I would estimate she makes over $10 million a year through her endorsements, easily,” Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed once said. “It depends year to year, but that could be double what she earns from movies.” Love her or hate her, Aniston has never been scared to sign an advertising deal. And now that she’s on Instagram, it only makes sense that she’s using her platform to promote the products she believes in.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

We’re hesitant to take anything In Touch says about Jennifer Aniston at face value. Back in 2018, the tabloid claimed Aniston had invited Angelina Jolie over for a “secret dinner.” Then the outlet claimed Aniston and Brad Pitt got remarried and were honeymooning in Italy. And just last year, the magazine was reporting Aniston and Pitt were in love again. Clearly, readers should take anything In Touch says about Aniston with a grain of salt.

