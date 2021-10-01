Jennifer Aniston Reuniting With Brad Pitt At Plan B Production Company?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are forever linked. Everyone knows their story by heart: marriage, betrayal, and finally friendship. Tabloids have never stopped writing about the two, even when they’ve barely had anything to do with one another. This week, one report says the two are going into business together. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Together Again!’

Sources tell Woman’s Day that Aniston and Pitt are finally reuniting for “their baby:” Plan B Entertainment. The former spouses are sharing what one source called “steamy late-night script writing sessions” in the name of the production company the two co-founded in 2001. The two quietly announced that Aniston would return to the company earlier this month after leaving in 2005.

A close friend of the two is “thrilled they’ve finally decided to take the plunge publicly.” Pitt approached Aniston to return and is overjoyed that she agreed. A friend of Aniston says she’s “deliriously happy” to work with her ex. A source concludes, “it’s pretty much how it started all those years ago.”

Jennifer Aniston’s New Career Move?

Woman’s Day uses the gigantic headline “together again!” with the subheadline “Hollywood’s golden couple have found their way back to each other.” The story is dotted with old photos, like the familiar pictures from their 2020 SAG reunion and the Fast Times table read. It even includes the mysterious selfie Aniston posted with a man lying down. All of these photos were used as evidence in other bogus tabloid stories about the two reuniting, so their presence here is revealing.

Throw in phrases like “popping the question” and “their baby” and it’s painfully obvious what Woman’s Day is trying to do. It’s trying to promote a romantic reunion without ever actually saying there’s romance. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, which Gossip Cop isn’t too mad at, but it’s also pretty much a bait-and-switch. It should go without saying that real friends of Aniston and Pitt would never speak to a tabloid like this in a million years.

What’s Going On With Brad Pitt?

While this story never says the two are dating, it’s still completely false nonetheless. There’s been no announcement that Aniston has returned Plan B because she hasn’t returned to Plan B. Pitt’s got it all to himself as he has for years.

Aniston and Pitt also aren’t screenwriters. They have zero writing credits between them. Both are plenty busy as it is. There’s been no reunion, so this story is completely false.

Other Tall Tales

This outlet claimed as recently as December that Pitt and Aniston were secretly engaged. It simultaneously maintained that Aniston was having an affair with David Schwimmer. Both of these stories are just embarrassing. Woman’s Day is the last place you should go for accurate news about Aniston.