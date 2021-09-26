Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Getting Serious’ With Secret Boyfriend?

Rumors about Jennifer Aniston’s new beau continue to generate buzz, but no one’s exactly sure who the Friends star could be dating. Gossip Cop has investigated numerous relationship rumors involving Aniston. Here are the three most recent names we’ve heard in the media.

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt ‘Friends With Benefits?’

After an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Us Weekly revealed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had developed an equally beneficial relationship. “They have a ‘friends with occasional benefits’ situation going, which is kind of an open secret among their pals,” one source snitched. However, the insider said that Aniston and Pitt would never release that information to the public.

“Their friendship means so much to them,” the same source leaked. Apparently, public knowledge of their relationship could ruin what they have. While the former spouses seemed to keep things casual, the insider claimed there was the possibility of “a kindled romance down the line.”

Jennifer Aniston Wrapped Up In A Secret Romance With Gabriel Aubry?

While Us Weekly pointed to Pitt, Star said that she found another handsome blond man instead. Apparently, Aniston got “hot and heavy” with Halle Berry’s former partner, Gabriel Aubry, in late July. Instead of worrying about finding a long-term relationship, Aniston was “doing things differently this time around.”

An insider close to Aniston reported the actress was “enjoying herself on a spontaneous level” and that Aubry was the perfect guy for that. “He’s a laidback and sensitive guy who’s not going to blab about things,” the source assured. Even Aniston’s close friends were on board with the relationship, as they thought she needed “to let loose and have fun for a while.”

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Take Their Romance Off-Screen?

After the Friends HBO reunion special, New Idea alleged Aniston and Schwimmer had finally given fans what they wanted: a real-life Ross and Rachel romance. During the reunion, both Aniston and Schwimmer admitted having crushes on each other at different points during their time on the show, and apparently, things took off from there for the two stars.

“Just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” an insider leaked. Even though Schwimmer and Aniston denied the rumors, the tabloid claimed they were simply trying to downplay the situation. “We can’t expect Jen to want to confirm the reports — she’s very guarded with men,” the source noted. The rumors appeared to have even more truth behind them after the outlet claimed Schwimmer was considering moving to LA “to be near Jen.”

