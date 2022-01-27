Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly ‘Getting Close’ With An Unlikely Celebrity Suitor

Has Jennifer Aniston finally found “the one”? One tabloid claims Aniston and her new beau have been friends for years, but they’re finally giving romance a chance. Here’s the latest gossip about Aniston’s love life.

Jennifer Aniston Takes Things ‘Up A Notch’ With An Old Friend?

This week, New Idea reports Jennifer Aniston has found love once again. The Friends actress certainly hasn’t had a shortage of high-profile romances in the past. From Brad Pitt to John Mayer, Aniston’s love life has always been in the public eye. Aniston’s love life has been pretty quiet since divorcing Justin Theroux in 2018, but the tabloid claims the Morning Show actress is finally ready to get back onto the dating scene.

Aniston’s friends have been pushing her to go out with rocker Lenny Kravitz — and she might finally be ready to give in. Apparently, Aniston and Kravitz have been “wearing down their phone charges” in strings of “late-night calls” that are toeing the line between friendly and romantic. “You could definitely describe the calls as flirty,” an insider dishes.

The tipster references a game segment on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show where Aniston and Kravitz briefly paired up. “Jen has been a Lenny fan forever, and anyone on the set of Jimmy’s show will tell you how pleased she was when Jimmy introduced them.” And now that Aniston is ready to “settle down” once again, Kravitz is looking like a catch. “For now, she’s insisting it’s all innocent and she wants Lenny to help design a friend’s new house,” the snitch confides. “They’re talking lots… it won’t be long before Jen invites him over for dinner.”

Is She Dating Again?

We’ll give this story points for creativity. Jennifer Aniston and Lenny Kravitz are certainly an unlikely pairing, so it beats rehashing the same Brad Pitt rumors over and over again. That being said, there’s absolutely no evidence to support this narrative, and it’s pretty clear that the whole thing is a work of fiction. Aside from the joint late-night show appearance nearly a decade ago and rumors that Kravitz did interior design for the actress around the same time, there isn’t anything connecting the two stars.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

It’s also important to note that New Idea has been wrong about Aniston’s love life in the past. Last year, we covered a story from the outlet claiming Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was going to steal Brad Pitt from Aniston. Of course, Aniston and Pitt weren’t even dating at the time, and most people can confirm that Markle is happily married to Prince Harry. Then, the tabloid claimed not once but twice that Aniston was dating her old Friends co-star David Schwimmer. Obviously, New Idea might not be the most reliable when it comes to Aniston.

More Trending News

Alia Shawkat Finally Opens Up About All Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

The Rumored Reason Behind Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet’s Shocking Split

The Fastest (And Easiest!) Way To Add Volume To Fine, Thin Hair

Why Taylor Swift Fans Hate John Mayer So Much

Major Shifts Are Coming: Watch Out For These Powerful Lunar Events In 2022