Sketchy Insider Says Jennifer Aniston Supposedly ‘Reeling’ After Apparently Being Abandoned By Friends

Does Jennifer Aniston have any friends? One rumor says she’s been abandoned by everyone who’s ever loved her. This story seems a bit too harsh to be true. Let’s take a closer look.

‘I Can’t Trust Anyone’

According to Woman’s Day, Aniston’s inner circle no longer exists after Aniston called out celebrities who are “famous for doing nothing” and got some blowback online. A source explains, “Jennifer has never faced backlash like this before—and she’s hurt.” Friends of hers seem to have stayed completely mum after Aniston made her comments and the attacks began.

RELATED: Cruel Rumor Says Matthew Perry’s Appearance Apparently Has Friends Worried About Him

Aniston told Variety that influencers and folks who are famous on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram are “diluting our actor’s job.” Critics have labeled Aniston the product of nepotism because her parents John Aniston and Nancy Dow helped her get into the business.

Aniston apparently expected her friends and former lovers to spring to her defense, yet she’s been greeted with silence. A source concludes, “None of them wanted to get involved publicly. It came as a real surprise to Jennifer, given she thought she had an extremely loyal crew and now she’s starting to doubt that.”

What Did Jennifer Aniston Say?

We’ve got some serious doubts that Aniston expected all of her friends to come out of the woodwork to support a comment she made in a random interview. If she thought it would be so controversial, she probably would have kept it to herself in the first place.

It’s true that Aniston caused a minor stir with her Variety comments. As you’d expect, Woman’s Day robs Aniston’s words out of context. She didn’t just bash influencers out of nowhere. She was specifically discussing what internet culture was like when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had their sex tape leaked.

“It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous…This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean—Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.” Fans accused Aniston of trying to gate-keep fame and not recognizing how privileged she was to have her parent’s help.

The scandal, if you can even call it that, is really about Aniston reacting to internet culture and the widening opportunities for fame away from acting. Many fans spring to her defense while others did not. The scandal is not about Aniston’s friends abandoning her as this tabloid promises.

Aniston’s friends and exes haven’t said anything because, well, why would they? It’s not like Aniston is going to lose work for lamenting the rise of TikTok, so why would Courteney Cox or Brad Pitt say a word? In all likelihood, they probably didn’t even hear about it. Lewinsky did hear about it and rightfully liked a tweet calling Aniston out for bashing her for no reason.

There’s Even More Gossip

There isn’t a worse source to trust for stories about Aniston than Woman’s Day. It maintains to this day that Aniston is dating Brad Pitt. She supposedly lives with his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Aniston apparently should have had his twin babies years ago. None of this happened. It’s wild to have to say this, but Aniston still has friends. None of them would ever talk to such a trashy tabloid.

Similar Stories From Suggest