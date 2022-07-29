Shady Source Said Jennifer Aniston Supposedly Had Low-Key Fling With Fellow A-Lister’s Ex Last Year

Has Jennifer Aniston been living it up with an A-lister’s ex? Twelve months ago, one rumor supposedly revealed the Office Space star’s love life for the world to read. Let’s look back on that story and see how Aniston’s doing today.

Jennifer Aniston’s Secret Romance

According to Star, Aniston was dating Gabriel Aubry, an ex-partner of Halle Berry. Coming off a string of failed relationships, a source said, “She’s doing things differently this time around… She’s not bothered about finding that special someone for a long-term, exclusive deal. If it happens, it happens, is her philosophy.”

Aubry was apparently relaxed, kind, and the right guy for Aniston at the moment. With her friends on board, the Friends star was supposedly content to enjoy something new but not so serious.

Was There Anything To It?

Buried in the story itself were the telling words: “Jen’s rep denies the two are dating.” Why deny such a banal romance? This rumor only started because Aubry vaguely resembles Brad Pitt. The tabloid could produce no real evidence to link Aubry with Aniston, so we debunked the story.

The rumors of Aubry and Aniston came and went very quickly, so we were right to bust this story. Aniston opened up about her love life last September when she said she basically stopped dating after her split from Justin Theroux.

“There hasn’t been time [to date]… and it’s COVID,” Aniston explained on Lunch with Bruce. “Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don’t know how it works. I’m curious to walk up to those people and go, ‘So… what happened?'”

That being said, Aniston said she was finally thinking about getting back out there. “I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time and, and I loved really, being my own woman without… being part of a couple.” The best is yet to come for Aniston.

As for Aubry, he hilariously popped back up in another tabloid romance without merit. In May, Us Weekly claimed he was secretly dating Charlize Theron. In that case, at least Theron had met Aubry… five years earlier. She personally put the kibosh on those rumors at the time.

A Rough History With Rachel

Star should really cease publishing stories about Jennifer Aniston. Before Aubry, the Leprechaun star was apparently secretly hooking up with Brad Pitt. Pitt and Aniston dating rumors are like a hydra at this point, but rest assured there’s absolutely nothing to them.

In 2019, the tabloid insultingly promised an Aniston mental breakdown over the pressure of The Morning Show. She’s a professional actress who’s more than capable of managing multiple high-profile projects. These so-called insiders clearly have no insight at all.

