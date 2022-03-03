Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Trying To Reconnect With A Controversial Ex, Gossip Says

Is Jennifer Aniston trying to reconnect with one of her famous exes? According to one tabloid, the Friends actress is thinking about giving an old flame another chance. Let’s check in on Aniston’s love life.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Eyeing’ A Famous Ex-Boyfriend?

A recent edition of Woman’s Day reports Jennifer Aniston is ready to date again, and she apparently has her eyes on a familiar face. According to the report, Aniston is thinking about rekindling things with musician John Mayer. Their romance crashed and burned in 2009 because of their age difference, but sources say things will be different this time around now that the former couple has been reconnecting. Apparently, they’ve even started going out to dinner together.

And sources say Mayer has a new appreciation for Aniston’s love of all-things-healthy. “John’s leading an ultra-healthy lifestyle right now and he’s crediting the tips Jen’s been giving him for being part of that,” an insider reveals. But that isn’t the only reason Mayer has his sights back on Aniston. “[He] really wants to revisit that hot chemistry they had!” the insider concludes.

Aniston Going On Dinner Dates With John Mayer?

Of course, this story doesn’t have a shred of truth to it. While Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer don’t seem to hold any ill will towards one another at this point, it’s clear that the ship has sailed on their romance. It doesn’t look like the former couple ever even crosses paths these days, and we doubt Aniston plans on retracing her steps when she does get back into the dating world.

Furthermore, we’re pretty certain Aniston and Mayer aren’t going out for dinner dates as the tabloid claims. If this had been going on for months, we would have certainly heard or seen something by now. But we’re especially sure they haven’t seen each other any time recently since Mayer is currently touring the States and Aniston is busy filming Murder Mystery 2 in Hawaii.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

But most telling is Woman’s Day past reporting on Aniston’s love life. Last year, the magazine claimed Aniston and David Schwimmer were giving romance a go. Then the outlet reported Aniston and Mayer were secretly dating again. And finally, the publication alleged Brad Pitt flew to Hawaii to spend Aniston’s birthday with her. While we all want to know what the future holds for Aniston’s love life, it’s clear we won’t get any meaningful updates from Woman’s Day.

