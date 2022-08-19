Sketchy Rumor Said Jennifer Aniston Apparently ‘Got Serious’ With David Schwimmer Last Year

Did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have a romantic moment together last year? Twelve months ago, we encountered an article about the Friends stars finally getting serious. It looked absurd at the time, but any serious moves would surely have been noticed by now. Let’s look back on the story and learn what’s happened.

‘From Co-Stars To Couple’?

According to a story in New idea, Schwimmer and Aniston were smitten with each other and had spent loads of time together after filming the HBO Friends reunion. The two famously revealed they had crushes on one another when they played Ross and Rachel, but neither never acted on it. An insider said, “We can’t expect Jen to want to confirm the reports—she’s very guarded with men.” Schwimmer was supposedly planning a move to LA, presumably to spend more time with Aniston.

More than most other tabloids, New Idea relies heavily on bait-and-switch stories that promise more than they deliver. In this case, the headline boldly announced Aniston and Schwimmer were a couple, but the story itself backtracked quickly. It landed on speculating that romance couldn’t be ruled out. Since a rep for Schwimmer did explicitly rule the rumor out as soon as it started making the rounds, we comfortably debunked the story.

How Are Schwimmer and Aniston Doing?

It was fun to relive the days of Ross and Rachel when the pair revealed their crushes, but that was as far as this rumor ever got. In September, Aniston personally discussed the rumor with ET. “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Aniston said, “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

Calling Schwimmer a brother really helps put this rumor to bed once and for all. Schwimmer and Aniston were discussing feelings they had three decades ago. Rumors like this should have ended when Friends did, but fans dare to dream and tabloids prey on fantasy.

Other Tall Tales

New Idea did not stop publishing bogus stories about Aniston’s love life. It recently announced Aniston was dating Lenny Kravitz. We couldn’t find anything connecting those two, so that was just a strange story. We also busted its article claiming Aniston and Brad Pitt were back together. Nope. Comically, none of these stories mentioned each other. They cannot co-exist, which is just further proof that New Idea cannot be trusted.

