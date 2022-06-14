Sketchy Gossip Claims Jennifer Aniston Apparently Won’t Even Meet With Courteney Cox Or Reese Witherspoon Anymore

Is Jennifer Aniston ditching her social life in favor of her new obsession? One tabloid claims Aniston has been ignoring Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon‘s calls. Here’s the latest gossip about Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston Developing Fitness ‘Obsession’?

This week, the Globe reports Jennifer Aniston is so obsessed with her fitness regime that she’s ignoring her friends and given up on dating. According to the article, Aniston has even shunned her friends Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon in favor of hitting the gym. “She pushes as hard as somebody training for the Olympics,” a snitch whispers.

“She and Courteney used to be glued to each other, but they don’t see each other much these days. Jen gets invited by Reese and other people to their dinner parties, but she’s been declining because she has better things to do—like yoga and Pilates.”

But sources say Aniston’s love for fitness also has a very purposeful business angle. “She is as lean and muscular as she was 12 years ago,” the insider spills, adding that she has a shady side deal working as an executive with an unnamed health supplements company. “This puts Jen in the fitness game with people like The Rock and Chris Hemsworth and is a new spin on her celebrity.”

Jennifer Aniston In ‘Freaky’ Fitness Phase?

This “insider” obviously doesn’t know Jennifer Aniston very well. First of all, Aniston has been an advocate for working out and eating clean over the course of her entire career. For decades, fans have followed her lead on how to be healthier, but now she seems to finally be cashing in on it. Despite the article shadily implying that its source blew the lid off of Aniston’s health-supplement deal, this information has been public information for some time now.

Fans of Aniston already know that she is the Chief Creative Officer of the wellness brand Vital Proteins, and she recently collaborated with the company to launch a line of protein bars. It isn’t like she’s made a shady deal to hawk products she doesn’t believe in. She literally had a hand in creating these meal bars.

And fans shouldn’t fear—Aniston has plenty of time to spend with her friends. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published just this week, Aniston mentioned how she had just skipped her workout because Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were over at her house the night before.

“I did not work out today, which I usually do,” Aniston began. “But Lisa and Courteney came over last night, so we were gabbing until late. So I kind of allowed myself an extra little bit of sleep. And you have to listen to your body.” The Murder Mystery 2 star then explained how important it is to forgive yourself for skipping a workout here and there. So, obviously, Aniston doesn’t have an unhealthy fitness obsession.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

This story is no surprise coming from the Globe. Not too long ago, the outlet reported that Aniston was joining Scientology. Then the magazine claimed Aniston was giving up alcohol in order to reunite with Brad Pitt. And then the publication alleged Pitt was building a “love nest” for Aniston in Missouri. Obviously, Aniston’s true friends would never go anywhere near the Globe.

