Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Spotted At Dinner Reunion With Brad Pitt, Anonymous Insider Says

Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconnect in Paris, France? One magazine claims the ex-spouses grabbed dinner together in the city of love. Here’s the latest gossip about the tabloids’ favorite exes.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston ‘Spotted In Paris’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are finally reconnecting after their divorce in 2005. According to an unnamed source, the pair met up in the city of love for a “riotous lunch turned into dinner.” While the former couple has put their romantic past behind them, sources say Aniston finally took up Pitt’s offer to rejoin Plan B, the production company they founded together in 2001.

“Jen and Brad are a creative team, always were,” an insider dishes. “It’s been liberating teaming up again on new movie projects so it’s no surprise that having lunch did carry on into the evening. Brad thinks Jen’s a genius but in turn, she loves how his input adds testosterone to her writing.” And now, Plan B is adding a slew of new projects to the docket, including Beetlejuice 2. “It was a huge deal to rejoin Plan B, but she knows, whether it’s business or pleasure, she and Brad were always a winning team.”

Jennifer Aniston Rejoining Plan B?

This story is just fresh nonsense piled onto an old story that we busted months ago. Back in October, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston had rejoined Plan B productions, and she was hooking up with Brad Pitt for some “steamy late-night scriptwriting sessions.” Of course, there was absolutely no truth to this tale. Pitt has been at the helm of Plan B since the divorce from Aniston, and it doesn’t look like Aniston has any intention of returning.

Additionally, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest Aniston and Pitt met up in Paris. While it’s true that they were both in the city earlier this month, they were there for their own separate reasons. Aniston was there to film Murder Mystery 2, a fast-paced project that has already filmed in both Hawaii and Europe. And while we aren’t certain what exactly brought the Troy actor to Paris, Pitt made visits to the Eiffel Tower and an art exhibit. So, it’s safe to say that his trip wasn’t related to Aniston.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

Over the past few months, Woman’s Day has been pushing hard for a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion. After falsely reporting Aniston had rejoined Plan B productions, the outlet claimed Pitt flew to Hawaii to see Aniston on her birthday. And last week’s edition of the magazine claimed Aniston was supporting Pitt through his painful separation from Jolie while they were both in Paris. Obviously, Woman’s Day desperately wants readers to believe Aniston and Pitt are reigniting their spark, despite there being absolutely zero evidence to support it.

