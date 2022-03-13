Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Allegedly ‘Spending Time Together’ Again, Gossip Says

Is Brad Pitt leaning on Jennifer Aniston amid his custody battle with Angelina Jolie? One tabloid claims the Friends star linked up with Pitt while they were both in Paris, France. Let’s check in on the famously-friendly exes.

Jennifer Aniston Seeing Brad Pitt Again?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Jennifer Aniston was looking down after leaving her Murder Mystery 2 set in Paris, France, and it could be because of her “on-again, off-again ex,” Brad Pitt. Sources say the former spouses met up in the city of love, but things weren’t as lighthearted as Aniston hoped. “Jen and Brad are spending time together there, but she wishes it was under better circumstances,” an insider dishes.

“He’s in France to sort out the never-ending issues with his ex [Angelina Jolie], over the country wine chateau they once jointly owned. It’s really wearing Brad down, and he’s leaning hard on Jen. She can’t bear seeing him upset like this… She’s a very kind person who cares deeply about her friends. You can tell Brad’s misery is getting to her, too. He’s lucky to have her.”

Jennifer Aniston ‘Breaks Down’ After Reunion With Brad Pitt?

We’re skeptical of this story for a couple of reasons. To start, the outlet refers to Brad Pitt as Jennifer Aniston’s “on-again, off-again ex,” which was the first red flag. Based on all available evidence, Aniston and Pitt were together right up until their divorce in 2005, and they haven’t been romantically involved with each other since. So, this description was completely inaccurate.

Furthermore, this report only offers speculation based on a photo of Aniston looking a bit solemn. We have absolutely no way of knowing what she would have been upset about, and that’s if she was even upset in the first place. Aniston was in the city for work, so we doubt Pitt was at the forefront of her mind. While we know Aniston and Pitt still talk, there’s just no evidence to support this story.

The Tabloid On Aniston

And most telling is Woman’s Day past reporting on Jennifer Aniston. Last year, the outlet tried to convince readers that Aniston was seeing John Mayer again. Then the magazine reported Aniston and Pitt were teaming up to make a movie together. The magazine also claimed Pitt flew to Hawaii to celebrate Aniston’s birthday with her. And most recently, we busted a story from the publication alleging Aniston was once again hooking up with John Mayer. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Aniston’s love life.

