Jennifer Aniston Was Allegedly ‘Secretly Hooking Up’ With Brad Pitt Last Year, Gossip Said

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconcile in 2021? Twelve months ago, we encountered a story about the former lovebirds secretly hooking up. Let’s look back on that story with the benefit of hindsight to see what actually went down.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Weekend Hookups’

According to Star, Pitt and Aniston were quietly hooking up on the weekends. The two apparently started chatting again during a charity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, an insider said, and friends of Aniston approved. “Brad has changed a lot since their five-year marriage ended amid cheating rumors in 2005,” the source explained. Angelina Jolie “had brainwashed him,” another insider said, and he was much happier now. The romance was strictly casual, so both were free to date other people.

The rest of the details in this story were too specific to believe, especially because of the people involved. Even by tabloid standards Pitt and Aniston are heavily scrutinized. There’s no way he could visit her home without a million cameras flashing. No close friend of Aniston would ever talk to this absurd outlet, so there was no trustworthy evidence to be found.

How Are They Now?

Suffice to say this never happened. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exist outside of each other’s orbits. Nothing romantic has happened between the two since at least 2005. Aniston is famously single while Pitt is busy suing Angelina Jolie over the sale of a vineyard.

Pitt’s romantic life is just as rife with gossip as it used to be, as actress Alia Shawkat found out. She and Pitt hung out in 2020 and tabloid rumors ran rampant. Shawkat provided some rare insight into how Pitt sees this press: “He had no awareness of [the rumors] at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that sh*t.” At least he doesn’t have to read the drivel written about him.

Rumors Still Run Rampant

Even though Pitt and Aniston did not publicly interact in 2021, rumors still come out every week about a romantic reunion. Woman’s Day just claimed Brad Pitt flew to Hawaii to surprise Aniston. He didn’t do that, so the story is false.

As for Star, it’s always churning out cockamamy stories about the Thelma & Louise star. It’s reported that Courteney Cox was trying to set them back up, as well as claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio was playing cupid for Pitt, but everyone involved has better things to do. After this Aniston reunion, it announced Pitt was expecting a baby with model Nicole Poturalski. Those two had a brief fling, but no love child was ever born.

The final bogus story about Pitt and Aniston reconciling will probably arrive just before the heat death of the universe. Lazy outlets are destined to publish this shlock forever even though there’s nothing truthful behind it.

More Stories From Suggest

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Allegedly Planning Intervention For Her Over Health Problems, Rumor Says

Jennifer Garner’s First Red Carpet Features Very ’90s Hair Trend

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Trying To Reconnect With A Controversial Ex, Gossip Says

Dax Shepard Secretly Dated One Of The Olsen Twins, Admits He Was ‘Thunderstruck’ By Her Beauty