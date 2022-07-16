Exploring The Rumors About Jennifer Aniston Supposedly Reuniting With Brad Pitt, Apparently Helping Him Through Divorce

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt rekindling their famous romance? Rumor has it that the exes have been able to keep their recent reunion under the radar. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about Aniston and Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Just Having Fun’ With Brad Pitt?

This spring, In Touch reported Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt secretly reunited during their respective trips to Paris, France. “They had an amazing time, and there’s always a chance with them that they’ll reunite permanently,” an insider confessed. “But for now they’ve decided to keep things simple and just have fun. They’re in no rush to make anything exclusive.” In fact, sources spilled that Aniston was on the prowl for a new romance while marooned in the City of Love.

But we weren’t about to be outfoxed by this rag. The magazine may not have wanted its readers to remember, but shortly before this article went to print, the tabloid was claiming that Aniston and Pitt were living together in France. Not only were they supposedly shacked-up, but sources said that they would be for at least six months. But when both Pitt and Aniston inevitably returned to the states, the magazine published this story, shamelessly writing over its past misreporting.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Lying Low’ With Brad Pitt?

Then New Idea revealed Pitt and Aniston’s fling didn’t fizzle out after returning to the states. Apparently, Pitt and Aniston kept their romance alive, and they were jetting back to Paris for a romantic getaway. Sources spilled that the clever couple was taking every precaution to keep their reunion under wraps. The source then cheekily boasted that no one was going to find out until they wanted them to. On a final note, the tipster cast doubt on how serious Pitt and Aniston were making things but insisted Aniston was helping her ex-hubby through his recent divorce.

Of course, the magazine was operating on a totally warped plain of reality. Aniston and Pitt, for better or for worse, don’t try to control the gossip around them. They are too famous for that. They aren’t going on undercover vacations together to throw the public off of their scent. In fact, Pitt has made it clear that he doesn’t keep up with the gossip anymore. When he was rumored to be dating his friend Alia Shawkat, the actress claimed Pitt didn’t know anything about the rumors until she brought them up.

Brad Pitt Leaning On Jennifer Aniston?

Finally, In Touch returned with a fresh take on Pitt and Aniston. This time, the outlet insisted Pitt was “in hiding.” Apparently, as he was busy navigating his continued custody battle with Angelina Jolie, he was reaching out to Aniston for moral support. Sources said Aniston was a “happy distraction” for the Bullet Train actor, and they “met up at least five times” in the last few months.

But while we’ll concede that Pitt isn’t hounded by paparazzi like he used to be, Aniston doesn’t take a drive without it being reported on. There haven’t been any meet-ups in the last few months. In fact, as far as we can tell, Aniston and Pitt haven’t been in the same room together since 2019. While fans will likely always root for Aniston and Pitt to reunite, there never seems to be any genuine evidence that it’s in the cards for the former couple.

