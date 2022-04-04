Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Reunited With Brad Pitt, Staying In Same Penthouse In Paris, Various Rumors Say

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have a romantic reunion in Paris? Rumor has it, it’s no coincidence that both stars landed in the City of Love around the same time. Here’s what we know.

Aniston And Pitt ‘Spending Time Together’?

Last month, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston was having secret meetups with her ex-husband Brad Pitt while in Paris to film Murder Mystery 2. But sources said their reunion hadn’t quite developed into a romance yet. Aniston was apparently lending Pitt a shoulder to cry on as he dealt with real-estate issues related to his separation from Angelina Jolie. “He’s in France to sort out the never-ending issues with his ex, over the country wine chateau they once jointly owned,” an insider revealed. “It’s really wearing Brad down, and he’s leaning hard on Jen. She can’t bear seeing him upset like this.”

We couldn’t say for sure if Aniston and Pitt met up in Paris, but we noticed a few holes in the outlet’s story. First of all, the magazine referred to Pitt as Aniston’s “on-again, off-again ex.” And since, as far as we know, Aniston and Pitt were never on again after their divorce in 2005, it was an inaccuracy worth noting. Then, of course, we were left wanting in the proof department. While the tabloid insisted Aniston and Pitt were talking again, it didn’t have any evidence of these alleged meetups.

Jennifer Aniston Spotted At Dinner With Brad Pitt?

Then, Woman’s Day returned with more tales of Aniston and Pitt’s Parisian adventures. Apparently, the former spouses met up for lunch to discuss Aniston rejoining Pitt’s Plan B production company. But there’s just no stopping Aniston and Pitt’s chemistry, so the meal reportedly stretched on into the late evening hours. “Jen and Brad are a creative team, always were,” an insider dishes. “It’s been liberating teaming up again on new movie projects so it’s no surprise that having lunch did carry on into the evening.”

While we’d love to get a peek into this alleged dinner date, we were wondering when it could have actually happened. Paparazzi hounded Pitt throughout his trip and even caught him going out to dinner with a friend here and there. But, from what we can tell, Aniston never attended any of those get-togethers. Not to mention, we couldn’t find any indication that Aniston is interested in rejoining the production company she left behind over 15 years ago.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston In The Same Suite?

Then In Touch delivered the shocking development that Aniston and Pitt had actually been living together in Paris. “It’s no coincidence that Brad and Jen are both in Paris at the same time,” an insider dished. “The pair have rekindled their romance… They’ve been holed up in the $25,000-a-night penthouse at the Four Seasons George V for months.”

But this is where the cracks in this Aniston-Pitt Parisian fairytale really started to show. We knew Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hadn’t been living together in Paris for months because Aniston was staying in Hawaii as late as February. The outlet also didn’t seem to care that Aniston was in France for work and likely wasn’t using the trip to rekindle things with her ex-husband. With Pitt and Aniston, we never want to say never, but it just doesn’t look like this Paris trip changed much for the friendly exes.

