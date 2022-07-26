Show Gossip Claims Jenna Bush Hager Apparently Pushing Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Out Of ‘Today’ For Bigger Contract

Is Jenna Bush Hager eyeing a bigger role at the Today show? According to one report, Hager is out to get Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Here’s what we know about Hager’s alleged scheme.

Jenna Bush Hager ‘Jonesing For Power Play’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Jenna Bush Hager isn’t content playing third-fiddle to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show. Apparently, the daughter of former President George W. Bush has big dreams of surpassing her colleagues at the show. “Jenna may pretend to be best friends with Hoda and Savannah, but people around her say it’s all an act and behind the scenes, she’s cutthroat as hell and doesn’t like either one of them,” an insider spills.

RELATED: Dubious Source Says Ryan Seacrest Supposedly Quitting ‘Live’ If Kelly Ripa Doesn’t Treat Him ‘Like An Equal’

“She undermines the two of them by pitting them against each other while angling for the best stories, camera angles, and outfits… Word is, Jenna’s hoping Hoda—who’s already 57—retires so she can take charge and kick Savannah aside.” But sources say the feeling is mutual. “While Hoda and Savannah don’t get along, they’re starting to realize that Jenna’s not what she seems to be, and they need to watch their backs!” the tipster concludes.

Jenna Bush Hager ‘Power-Hungry’?

This is the Today show, not The View. This isn’t an environment where acting catty towards your co-hosts is going to help you in the slightest. While a healthy dose of ambition never hurts in the professional world, a “cutthroat” attitude would inevitably do you more harm than good.

Besides, there just isn’t any evidence to support this story. From what we can tell, Hager, Kotb, and Guthrie are good friends and they always have been. Back in October, Hager even teared up after telling a story about how Kotb gave her her big break. As Hager recalled, it was Kotb that asked her to fill in for Kathie Lee Gifford, which ultimately led to her position as her co-host. “I’ll never forget it,” Hager confessed.

Just a few months before that, Hager posted a tribute to Kotb on Instagram.

“I am reminded of your terrific friendship and partnership on this day and everyone. Happy Anniversary!” Hager wrote. Obviously, she isn’t trying to push Kotb out, and this was just a lazy attempt to invent drama between the co-hosts.

More ‘Today’ Drama from The Tabloid

This is just the latest development in a long-running saga from the National Enquirer. For months, the magazine has been pushing unfounded rumors of in-fighting and jealousy among the women of the Today show. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Savannah Guthrie was clashing with Kotb and Hager behind the scenes. Then the magazine claimed Guthrie was trying to drive Kotb off of the program. And even more recently, the publication alleged Kotb was ready to leave the show. Obviously, the Enquirer is the last place we’d go for genuine updates on the beloved morning show.

Similar Stories From Suggest