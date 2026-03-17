Jelly Roll’s Wife Undergoes Facelift, Says ‘I Look Like Bert Kreischer’

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country-rap artist Jelly Roll, has shared an unfiltered look at her recovery after undergoing a facelift, joking that she resembles comedian Bert Kreischer.

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The podcast host, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, posted a video on March 16 showing footage taken before and after the cosmetic procedure. The clip begins with Bunnie Xo in a hospital gown, her face marked for surgery, and then cuts to her post-operation condition, where swelling and bandages cover her head.

In a text overlay accompanying the video, she quipped, “I look like Bert Kreischer,” referencing the comedian’s appearance while explaining the visible redness and swelling in her face.

However, this joke comes right after the comedian’s tour bus burned down. Due to this, the remark quickly drew attention online, prompting Bunnie Xo to clarify her intent. She stated that she did not mean to mock Kreischer and explained that the comparison referred only to her swollen, red complexion following surgery.

“I was asleep when the Bert bus happened. Would never make fun of my friends sadness,” she commented under her own post. “I was meaning [because] I’m red and eyes are swollen.”

“S/o to my boy [Bert Kreischer] we love you.”

Bunnie Xo Had Planned The Facelift For A While

The comments are full of people lamenting her decision to get a facelift. Many believed she looked incredibly young already, so thought the procedure pointless.

“The only reason I don’t support it is because she looks extremely young already. She could waited untill she actually started aging,” wrote one.

However, Bunnie Xo had openly discussed her plans for the facelift days earlier on her Dumb Blonde podcast. She told listeners she expected a difficult recovery period and warned that she would look “bruised” and “a little weird” immediately after the procedure.

She also emphasized that the decision was personal and long planned. Despite often promoting self-acceptance and expressing regret about some past cosmetic procedures, she said she had intended to undergo a facelift for several years.