Jeff Bridges Recent Health News More Significant Than You May Realize

Legendary actor Jeff Bridges is currently battling cancer. He just posted a rare update, and it looks like things are looking up. Here’s what he had to say.

Bridges announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma last October. He was beginning chemotherapy. Ever since then, updates have been a bit stingy. He posted a bald photo in December and said he was feeling good.

Today, Bridges posted a doozy of an update onto his website. The Hell or High Water star began his update by saying “lots has gone down since my last installment.” The news is the best you could hope for: his cancer is in remission. The mass had shrunk down to the size of a marble, so chemotherapy worked.

Eventful Year

Not only that but Bridges was also hospitalized with COVID-19. He and his wife Sue both went to the ICU. Bridges says, “Sue spends 5 days in the hospital. Me…? I’m there 5 weeks. The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

Luckily, that episode is now behind him, and vaccination has improved his long-term symptoms. Bridges’ experience with COVID-19 changed his perspective. He writes, “We, (I) often want some other gift that life isn’t giving us. I mean, who would want to get cancer and COVID? Well…it turns out I would. I would because I get to learn more about love and learn things that I never would have if I never got it.” Getting slammed with two life-threatening illnesses at once has given him a new perspective.

First Dance

The improvement in Bridges’ health meant he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle. This was his goal all throughout recovery, and the goal did the trick. Bridges thanked his medical team, and wrote: “I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen.”

This is significant and gives a peek into how he’s doing. Being healthy enough to walk down an aisle is one thing, but being able to dance means he must be well enough to stand and sway for minutes. There’s no underplaying what a big deal this is after chemo and a serious case of COVID-19. Everyone’s rooting for the Big Lebowski star, and here’s hoping his recovery keeps going strong.