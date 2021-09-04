Jason Sudeikis Taunting Olivia Wilde Over Her Career Flop, Failing Romance?

Is Jason Sudeikis rubbing his recent successes in Olivia Wilde‘s face? One tabloid insists Sudeikis is taunting his ex-fiancée. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jason Sudeikis Takes A ‘Victory Lap’?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Jason Sudeikis is doing better than ever after his split from Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis’s new show, Ted Lasso, has been a massive success, and the SNL alum has struck up a new romance with British model Keeley Hazell. At the same time, the tabloid notes that Wilde hasn’t been so fortunate.

According to the magazine, Wilde hasn’t worked on a major project since her movie Richard Jewell flopped in 2019. The outlet also reports that Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles is on its last legs. An inside source confides that Sudeikis and Hazell are “hotter than ever” but, “[Wilde’s] romance with Harry has lost steam and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere!”

And the tabloid insists Sudeikis has no plans to take the high road and instead has been reminding Wilde of his success at every turn. “His friends tell him he has every right to gloat after she dumped him so suddenly,” the tipster says, “They’ve told him to revel in it while he can — because karma’s a bitch!”

Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have ‘Lost Steam’?

The magazine claims Sudeikis is on top of the world and rubbing it in Wilde’s face, but that’s misleading. There’s no need to diminish Sudeikis’s successes — his show, Ted Lasso, has been an indisputable hit. But as far as his relationship with Hazell goes, their brief involvement seemed to have fizzled out months ago. Furthermore, Sudeikis opened up in an interview with GQ about his and Wilde’s breakup.

In the interview, he admitted that he doesn’t fully understand why he and Wilde split. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said, “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” It’s obvious Sudeikis isn’t a vindictive ex and is focusing on the future.

As for Wilde and Styles, it looks like they’re still going strong. They were seen packing on the PDA last month, and there have even been rumors that they’ve moved in together. The outlet was definitely misguided when it claimed their relationship wasn’t going anywhere. And despite the outlet’s claims about Wilde’s career, she is still highly in demand. Wilde has multiple projects she is directing, producing, and acting in. It’s clear the magazine has no idea what it’s talking about.

The Tabloid On Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted the National Enquirer for getting it wrong about Wilde and Styles. Back in January, the tabloid claimed the couple was moving in together. Then the outlet claimed Styles caused Sudeikis and Wilde’s split which all parties have denied. Then the magazine alleged the couple was “cooling off.” Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t trustworthy when it comes to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.