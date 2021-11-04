Jason Sudeikis Leaving ‘Ted Lasso’?

Is Jason Sudeikis ready to leave Ted Lasso? It seems unthinkable that the former SNL star would leave the critical darling behind, yet one report believes he’s planning to do just that. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jason Sudeikis ‘Leaving Lasso?’

According to OK!, Sudeikis is thinking of quitting his smash hit. The show is only slated to run for three seasons, and there’s no agreement with Sudeikis for anything beyond a third year. An insider says, “Producers are wooing him to sign on for several more, but he’s resisting the pressure.”

The show has been a breakout hit not just for Jason Sudeikis, but for Apple TV+. It’s an awards darling and has been a boon for the fledgling network, but that means little to its reportedly burnt-out star. An insider says he’s “exhausted from the intense work schedule.” Should he decide to stick around, Sudeikis would make $1 million per episode. A source concludes, “He doesn’t follow the money, but it is enticing. A lot of folks are hoping they make Jason an offer he can’t refuse.”

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Over?

You can disregard the parts of this story from so-called insiders. There’s no way Sudeikis or his closest confidants would leak details of his negotiations to an outlet as trashy as OK!. It’s earned every bit of its terrible reputation. Real news about Sudeikis leaving Ted Lasso won’t be limited to a tabloid like this, and the bits of insight about the show’s plans were publicly available.

That being said, the future of Ted Lasso is shockingly up in the air. The feel-good series will return for a third season, but that might be it. Sudeikis has confirmed that the original plan was for three seasons, but he sounds open about the show’s future.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sudeikis was asked if he would consider doing the show beyond a third season. “I mean, I don’t know. The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell… I’m glad that [Apple is] willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

His co-star Brendan Hunt echoed the same sentiment, “I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show.” It sounds like the cast was married to three seasons, but the show’s success has thrown the future up in the air. Only time will tell if Sudeikis commits beyond the third season or not.

A History With Jason Sudeikis

This is the same tabloid that seriously claimed Sudeikis was dating Jennifer Aniston. He’s not, so its insight into his personal life is pretty suspicious. Speaking of Aniston, OK! promised she would quit Instagram in 2019. She did no such thing.

Gossip Cop debunked another of its quitting stories. It published an article in 2018 about Gwen Stefani quitting the music industry so she could be with Blake Shelton. She’s still with Shelton and is still recording. Suffice to say these sort of quitting stories aren’t reliable.