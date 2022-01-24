The Rumored Reason Behind Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet’s Shocking Split

Are differing lifestyles to blame for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet‘s split? One tabloid claims to have the inside scoop on the couple’s recent breakup. Here’s what we know about Momoa and Bonet’s decision to part ways.

Tabloid Reveals ‘What Went Wrong’ For Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet?

This week, Us Weekly reports Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently announced that they were splitting up, but it was apparently a long time coming. While the couple seemed blissful during their nearly 17 years together, they recently announced in a joint Instagram statement, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… and our family is no exception,” adding, “And so… We are parting ways in marriage.”

But according to the magazine’s sources, Momoa and Bonet’s personalities were always going to drive them apart eventually. “Jason’s jovial, loud, and the center of attention, while Lisa’s calm and subdued,” an insider dishes. “Jason craves travel and adventure, and Lisa would rather read and cook at home with the family.” The tipster adds, “It ended up really causing a lot of animosity in their day-to-day life.”

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split Because ‘They’re So Different’?

While Momoa and Bonet have yet to give any further comments about their split, there seems to be a general consensus about what led to their breakup. A source recently told People, “They have been doing things separately for quite a while,” adding, “They were a great couple with a lot of love and respect for each other, but people change and goals change and they weren’t the same together anymore.”

The source went on to say that Momoa’s career played a big part in their split. “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can.” Meanwhile, Bonet “has had no interest in joining” Momoa “on every location,” added the insider. “She enjoys her life in L.A.”

And one source echoed this sentiment to ET. “Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time,” the source confided. “When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened… He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.” Finally, the source noted that the pair “still have love for each other and respect one another.”

The Tabloid On Other Celebrities

While Us Weekly’s assessment of Momoa and Bonet’s split seems pretty believable, the tabloid has been wrong before about famous couples. Last fall, the outlet claimed Lori Loughlin was fighting to save her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli. Then the magazine reported Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were fighting over whether or not to have a baby. And the tabloid even alleged Jessica Simpson’s marriage was “falling apart” behind closed doors. So, it’s probably best to take Us Weekly‘s reports on celebrity marriages with a grain of salt.

