Jason Momoa Allegedly Begging Lisa Bonet For A Second Chance 2 Months After Surprise Split, Dubious Source Says

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet giving their marriage one more shot? According to one tabloid, the Dune star has moved back in with Bonet. Here’s the latest on Bonet and Momoa’s shocking split.

Momoa Pulls Marriage ‘Back From The Brink’?

This week, the Globe reports Jason Momoa has “pulled off a minor miracle” by moving back in with his wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple shocked fans when they announced their split back in January, but sources say the tides have turned for the Aquaman star. “He’s managed to convince her to let him move back in on a trial basis—and she’s saying it’s so they can co-parent better,” an insider spills. “He’s got a lot of work to do before she lets him all the way back in because he really hurt her.”

And sources say the power dynamic in their relationship has totally shifted, and now Bonet is calling the shots. “Lisa was the one who ended it, but it didn’t take long for him to come crawling back, begging for another chance,” the tipster explains. “He’s bending over backward to please her, including cleaning up his lifestyle and slamming the doors on the wild partying… For a while, he’s been the alpha in the relationship, but there’s been a huge power shift and now Jason is telling everyone he’ll do anything to get Lisa to forgive him!”

Jason Momoa Cleaning Up For Lisa Bonet?

Yeah, we aren’t buying it. While it’s true Bonet and Momoa’s relationship has been a huge question mark for fans over the past couple of months, all available evidence points to them still separating. In early March, Momoa posted a photo of him and his two children at the premiere of The Batman captioned: “mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j”.

And if there was still any doubt, Momoa cleared things up on the Oscars red carpet last weekend. “We’re not back together, we’re family,” Momoa told Access Hollywood. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re not getting back together, we’re family forever.” So, while we aren’t sure if Momoa and Bonet are living together, it sounds like the Game of Thrones actor is indicating that they’re still splitting.

The Magazines On Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet

Of course, it was only a matter of time before the Globe published a story like this. A few weeks ago, Life & Style reported Bonet and Momoa were getting back together. Then Star claimed Momoa was moving back in with Bonet as he worked to win her back. Clearly, the tabloids are rooting for these two to reconcile. But, from what we can tell, both Momoa and Bonet firmly believe separating is the best thing for them and their family right now.

