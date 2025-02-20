jason-kelce-makes-surprising-financial-reveal

Jason Kelce shared his thoughts about his future career goals, stating that coaching football isn’t necessarily in the cards for him.

While appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, Kelce discussed whether or not he would consider coaching in the NFL. “That would be a significant pay decrease from podcasting,” explained Kelce, who retired from the NFL following a 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles last spring. “So, I’m navigating that.”

Kelce was referring to his and his brother Travis’ popular New Heights podcast, which signed a nine-figure deal with Amazon’s Wondery last summer. The agreement included global distribution rights, ad-sale representation, rights to past episodes, and international adaptation rights.

Along with the podcast, Kelce has a three-year broadcasting deal with ESPN. The agreement, which is reportedly worth $24 million, was signed in May 2024, not long after his departure from the NFL. He made his broadcasting debut as a co-host of Monday Night Countdown in September 2024. He is expected to return to the show for the 2025-2026 NFL season.

Kelce also debuted his late-night show, They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce, last month, which ran for six episodes. ESPN has yet to confirm whether it will return for a second season.

Jason Kelce’s Key Focus Is Family

The former athlete further spoke about how his growing family would make it hard for him to focus on coaching. “There’s also just the time commitment of those guys,” he explained. “I got three young kids, a fourth on the way. I don’t know that I’m ready for that yet.”

Jason and his wife, Kylie, have three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, almost 2. They are expecting their fourth baby girl this spring.

Although coaching is something he can do right now, Kelce did say that a part of him would love to do it.