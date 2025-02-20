Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis Is ‘Changing’ Amidst Relationship With Taylor Swift

More than a year after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship, Jason Kelce reveals how his younger brother is changing amid the high-profile romance.

Videos by Suggest

During his Fitz & Whit podcast appearance earlier this week, Jason admitted to seeing “staggering” changes in Travis. “One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up,” Jason explained. He also compared Travis to Peter Pan.

When asked if his younger brother is “growing up now,” Jason Kelce replied by alluding to Taylor Swift. “For sure. It’s changing. I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing.”

“Trav, he is growing up,” Jason pointed out. “He’s still got, though, that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll always have that. It’s just part of his personality. Anyone that’s ever met Trav, you can’t but just love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.”

Jason Kelce Talks About Travis’ Growth While Taylor Swift Supports the NFL Star Following Super Bowl LIX Loss

Jason Kelce spoke out as sources revealed how Taylor Swift is helping Travis through the devastating Super Bowl LIX loss.

“Taylor is supporting Travis during this difficult time, and it’s just trying to be there for him as much as possible,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “The game obviously did not go as planned.”

The insider further stated that Swift “tries to stay in her lane when it comes to the sport and just be as supportive as possible.”

Swift endured her own drama during Super Bowl LIX. The pop star was booed at the game, while President Donald Trump seemingly praised the critics.

