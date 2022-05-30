Jason Bateman’s Mom Breaks Silence On ‘Coldhearted’ Actor’s Alleged ‘Cruel Abandonment’ In New Interview

Jason Bateman is one of the few child actors lucky enough to cut ties with the roles that introduced him to the business. He and his sister Justine grew up on camera, working on Little House on the Prairie and Family Ties respectively. But according to one tabloid, the siblings have no love left for their mother. But according to one tabloid, the siblings have no love left for their mother who got them into the business, Victoria Bateman who got them into the business in the first place.

Jason And Justine Bateman ‘Disown’ Their Mother?

Jason Bateman found his footing in Hollywood playing the calloused member of a dysfunctional family in Arrested Development. But according to the latest edition of the National Enquirer, the true story of the Bateman family isn’t so different. In an exclusive interview, Victoria Bateman tells all about her relationship with her kids. “If it were up to my children, I’d be dead,” Victoria puts it bluntly. She recalls how in 2019 as she was in the hospital struggling from a failed kidney transplant, Jason and Justine abandoned her.

“My body started to shut down… As I lay helpless on life support, my children turned their backs on me. My daughter even told the doctors to pull the plug,” she charges. Apparently, the articles argues, Justine and Jason never had much gratitude for their parents’ help in launching their careers as children. The disdain apparently is still alive and well today.

“They’ve had no contact with me whatsoever since 2019. I email Justine and Jason and call but get no response. Not at Christmas or Thanksgiving. Not even on Mother’s Day!” Victoria admits. “I’m even sadder, after all I went through when they were kids, to speed them on their way into the careers and lives they now have… I would urge everyone out there, ‘Take care of your mother, who always loves you.'”

Here’s What We Know About The Batemans

There are two sides to every story. While Victoria Bateman surely spins a heartbreaking tale, family troubles are always more complicated than they appear on the surface. For example, Victoria says her children should be grateful for how she raised them. But in past interviews, Jason has alluded to not having such a rosy introduction to the industry. “I don’t think there are many people who would say that was a healthy situation,” he once said about his experience as a child actor.

So, while we can’t personally argue anything Victoria is saying, we prefer not to give too much credence to a one-sided account. Until Jason responds to his mother’s accusations, which we doubt he ever will, there’s no reason to dwell on them.

An Untrustworthy Rag

The biggest red flag about this story is the magazine it’s published in. This is one of the rare times that the National Enquirer was able to cough up some genuine insights into a celebrity’s personal life. But most of the time, the Enquirer makes its money spreading lies about celebrities. Just this month, the outlet reported Mick Jagger was cheating on his girlfriend without a shred of evidence to back it up. Then the magazine claimed Faye Dunaway was lashing out at Jack Nicholson. And more recently, the publication alleged Danny DeVito was trying to get back together with Rhea Perlman. We’re generally skeptical of anything the Enquirer reports, regardless of who is feeding it these quotes.

More Stories From Suggest