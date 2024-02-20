Jason and Travis Kelce Speak Out About ‘Tragic’ Kansas City Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have gained notoriety for their New Heights podcast. The All-Pro brothers had an episode pre-recorded for this week. However, they did preface the episode, to address the shooting in Kansas City that left one dead and several other people injured.

“We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first,” the Chiefs tight end started the episode.

“Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom we love you guys. we’re with you guys and we’ll see you guys soon.” The Kelce brothers also encouraged those who could donate to the families of the victims.

Team Releases Statement After ‘Senseless’ Kansas City Shooting

As part of an age-old tradition, the Chiefs hosted a parade in Kansas City following their Super Bowl win. But the celebration was cut short after two shooters opened fire in a scene that featured thousands of people. Following the tragic event, the Chiefs released a statement calling the shooting “senseless”

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department,” the statement reads.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Chiefs Player Recalls Parade Shooting

Another mass shooting has left the country in shambles. A mass shooting at an event that featured thousands of people was extremely chaotic. And the fact that the majority of the victims were children, makes the situation that much more tragic. Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith recalled bringing on a child that he saw to safety.

“Right before I run in there, there’s a little kid in front of me so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.’ I don’t know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus,” Smith said.

“I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, ‘Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.’ They said, ‘This is not a joke. It’s a life and death situation.’”