Jason Aldean Called Out For ‘Shocking New Look’ Amid Rumors Of Secret Plastic Surgery

Is Jason Aldean sporting a surprising new look? One tabloid claims Aldean’s new appearance is turning heads. Here’s what we know about Aldean’s apparent transformation.

Jason Aldean’s ‘Confidence Restored’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports country singer Jason Aldean rung in the new year with a surprising new look. While the musician’s hairline was thinning in old photos, he showed up to a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago with a full head of hair. “His confidence has been restored just like his hair,” an insider spills. “He knew he had to do something before he lost it all on top.”

Now, Aldean supposedly can’t stop showing off the impressive results. “Jason would wear hats 24/7 because he was self-conscious of his thinning hair, but that only seemed to make it worse,” the tipster divulged. “It had been very thin on top and in the front for years. Suddenly it’s much thicker and more evenly distributed, thanks to the procedure he just had.”

And while Aldean isn’t fessing up to his fans about the operation quite yet, his wife, Brittany Kerr, is reportedly loving his new look. “She thinks he looks so handsome and loves that she can run her fingers through his hair,” the source confirms. “Before, it was like pulling teeth to get him to take off his hat. Now, that’s no longer an issue.”

Jason Aldean Hiding ‘Secret Hair Transplant’?

This report is a bit odd. First of all, Jason Aldean looks great, and he seems to love his new hairdo. The magazine is totally on point in noticing that Aldean went hatless on NYE, which is something he doesn’t do often. And it’s obvious that whatever change he made, he feels good about it. Now, what we find strange about the article is the level of insight the tabloid claims to have.

While there’s nothing wrong with noticing a change in Aldean’s appearance, it’s bizarre to bring his wife into it. We seriously doubt the tabloid is talking with anyone close to the Aldean family. That’s especially apparent since the magazine claims Aldean doesn’t want anyone to know about his alleged hair transplant. If that were true, why would anyone he trusts run to the tabloid to talk about the procedure? The story just doesn’t check out.

The Tabloid On Celebrities Appearances

It isn’t surprising that the National Enquirer would publish such a poorly veiled critique of a celebrity’s looks. Last year, the outlet claimed Leah Remini was unrecognizable after going overboard with plastic surgery. Then the magazine alleged Lindsay Lohan was scheduling a laundry list of cosmetic procedures ahead of her wedding day. And more recently, the publication reported Denzel Washington’s face was collapsing from a surgery. Obviously, the Globe is biased when it comes to celebrities’ looks.

