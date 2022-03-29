Janet Jackson Allegedly At Risk After ‘Packing On’ 80 Pounds, ‘Digging Her Own Grave,’ Anonymous Source Says

Is Janet Jackson‘s health at risk after recently gaining weight? One tabloid claims Jackson is “digging her own grave with a knife and a fork.” Let’s check in on the “All for You” singer.

‘Giant’ Janet Jackson ‘Expands Her Base’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Janet Jackson’s health is at risk after “packing on a staggering 80 pounds.” Jackson was recently photographed out in public for the first time in a year, and sources say she’s struggling to stay in shape. “Janet’s seriously overweight and her binge eating has friends and family worried she has an eating disorder,” an insider confides. “She’s pounding down fattening foods like pasta and bread—and even worse—she’s stopped exercising and has no control over the size of the portions of her food!”

And sources worry what the singer’s weight gain could mean for her career. “She’s so heavy that walking is difficult and she’s in no shape to dance,” the tipster admits. “She can’t dance like she used to and the weight gain has caused her to be breathless whenever she exerts herself. People fear if she can’t breathe well enough she won’t be able to sing and perform.”

Is Janet Jackson Okay?

This story is just disgusting. First of all, this “insider” is obviously no friend of Janet Jackson’s. It doesn’t take an expert to know that real friends don’t spread rumors about how you’ve “slacked off” on exercising. So, we seriously doubt this tipster has any insight into Jackson’s personal life or diet. Besides, it’s convenient timing that this insider is speaking up right after Jackson was spotted out and about for the first time in a year. And seeing that Jackson is slated to headline the Essence Festival this year, it doesn’t look like she has any qualms about performing.

It’s painfully obvious that the outlet just wanted to insult Jackson over her appearance and decided to concoct a story about her binge eating carbs. And not that it matters, but Jackson was covered in baggy clothes during her recent outing. Given her choice of attire, we truly don’t know if she’s gained a significant amount of weight or not. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if Jackson has gone up a couple of sizes. After everything Janet Jackson has had to deal with in her career, it’s low to push this narrative. It’s her body, so it’s absolutely none of the tabloid’s business.

More Body-Shaming From The Magazine

Janet Jackson is far from the first star the National Enquirer has targeted with such an insulting story. Last year, the outlet claimed Gwen Stefani was worried about Blake Shelton’s “doughy” post-wedding body. Then the magazine reported Jack Nicholson’s friends feared he was becoming a “hefty hermit.” And more recently, the publication alleged Kirsten Dunst was unrecognizable after giving birth. Obviously, the Enquirer has a bone to pick with any celebrity that dares to change their appearance.

