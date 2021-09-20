Jane Seymour Terrified Of ‘Alzheimer’s Nightmare’?

Does Jane Seymour fear succumbing to Alzheimer’s? One magazine claims the actress is terrified of the “brain-robbing” disease. After looking into the rumor, here’s what we found.

Jane Seymour Has ‘Nagging Fear’ Of Alzheimer’s?

This week, the Globe purports Jane Seymour is plagued by fears of succumbing to Alzheimer’s. Seymour plays a woman with dementia in the upcoming film Ruby’s Choice, but the magazine claims the story hits close to home for Seymour. The British actress watched her uncle die from Alzheimer’s and now fears meeting the same fate.

An insider explains, “Suffering from Alzheimer’s is a nagging fear for Jane. It’s one reason she refuses to slow down,” adding, “Jane’s done her research and found it’s been proven people who maintain an active lifestyle and stay mentally stimulated are less likely to develop the disease. She’s been working nonstop and memorizing her lines and everyone else’s too. She’s also reading books aloud to her grandkids and doing puzzles, plus painting, working in her garden, and designing accessories.”

The outlet admits that a representative for Seymour has denied the rumors that Seymour is stressing over the disease. That being said, Seymour did once say, “I think it’s everyone’s fear that we’re going to have it. There are days when I wake up, I make a cup of coffee and I can’t remember if I’ve taken my medication or not. One of the reasons why I’m working so hard as an actress right now is I want to prove to myself I can learn page after page of dialogue and do it.”

Jane Seymour Working Hard To ‘Keep Her Mind Sharp’?

So, a few comments about not wanting to get Alzheimer’s equates to a life-changing phobia of the disease? According to the tabloid, Seymour isn’t just memorizing lines, but entire scripts. And she’s apparently finding time in her busy work schedule to garden, paint, read, solve puzzles, and design jewelry? While we don’t doubt Seymour is a sharp woman, the habits the tabloid paints out are a bit extreme for anyone.

Furthermore, it’s just exploitative of the tabloid to use her uncle’s battle with Alzheimer’s to sell magazines. A representative for Seymour has denied this story, so why is the tabloid using her family history to make up stories about her?

No one wants to have dementia. And as they get older, everyone starts to wonder about little memory slips, fearing they’re signaling something bigger. But the truth is that all anyone can do is live their lives and try their best to stay healthy. That’s what Seymour seems to be doing, and tabloid speculation like this isn’t helping anyone.

The Outlet On Celebrity Health

The Globe has a dismal reputation when it comes to stories about celebrities’ health. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Julie Andrews was worrying her friends with a “desperate” surgery to restore her singing voice. Then the outlet alleged friends were worried for “hefty” Kirstie Alley after her recent weight gain. The tabloid insisted Tanya Tucker was “on her last legs” after emergency surgery. And more recently, the publication reported Brian Wilson was a “prisoner in his own body” due to his health problems. It’s about time for the Globe to give up this offensive reporting and let celebrities age in peace.