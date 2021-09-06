Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin Secretly Hate Dolly Parton?

Do Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin actually despise their 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton? One report says they’ve been quietly feuding for 41 years. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Partin’ Of The Ways!’

According to the Globe, Parton’s had bad blood with Tomlin and Fonda ever since 1980. An insider says, “To the public, these ladies are as warm and gregarious as their hilarious 9 to 5 characters, but that’s far from the truth.” Parton’s bubbly personality reportedly rubbed the no-nonsense duo the wrong way.

Tomlin and Fonda “don’t invite [Parton] to lunch or send congratulations on her various successes,” a source says. This bad blood could be renewed now that Parton is set to guest star on Tomlin and Fonda’s Netflix series Grace and Frankie. An insider explains, “It’s strictly business and for ratings and publicity. There will be no partying afterwards if Jane and Lily can help it!”

What’s Going On With The ‘9 To 5’ Cast?

There are tabloid stories dumber than this one — Kanye West trying to clone himself comes to mind — but there are few as transparently false. Fonda and Tomlin are both friends with Parton and have been for decades. There’s no secret resentment whatsoever.

In January, Tomlin went on Today where she was asked about having Parton on Grace and Frankie. She said: “We’re always hoping that will happen…she’s phenomenal.” Parton presented a lifetime achievement award to Tomlin at the 2017 SAG Awards, and all three presented at the Emmys later that year. As for Fonda, just watch this clip of her discussing Parton to Access.

Fonda starts to tear up thinking about what a positive force Parton is on her fans. As this outlet admits, Parton is finally guest-starring on Grace and Frankie next season, something that wouldn’t be happening if Tomlin and Fonda have hated her for decades.

It’s difficult to even call it a publicity stunt either since the streaming show is already in its seventh season. It doesn’t need Parton to boost the profile of an already successful show in its final season.

Tall Tales Abound

The Globe is the last place you should go for accurate news about Parton. In January, it claimed she was adopting a 10 year old. A few months later, she was starving to death, and a few weeks ago, her marriage was melting down. None of these stories were remotely true, as Parton and her husband Carl Dean are still alive and well. Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda have been friends for decades, so this story is bizarre and false.