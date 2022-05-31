Jane Fonda Allegedly Falling Apart, Supposedly ‘Frail’ Star Struggling To Walk At 84, Sketchy Gossip Claims

Is Jane Fonda hiding secret health problems? One tabloid insists recent photos are sparking fears for the legendary actress. Let’s check in on the Grace and Frankie star.

Jane Fonda ‘Falling Apart’ At 84?

This week, the Globe reports Jane Fonda was looking frail on the set of her upcoming film Book Club 2. Photos show the former fitness guru arm-in-arm with a crew member, and “spies” say she was depending on the worker to help her get around. “She’s finding it difficult to walk on her own and is so wobbly she can’t stand for long periods and needs to sit down and rest,” an insider spills.

“By her own admission, she’s had a ton of health issues ranging from osteoporosis, hip replacements, knee surgery, and she’s had numerous cancer scares… She has people to help at home and work but now she requires a full-time assistant to walk her around and help her in and out of cars and uses a wheelchair at airports,” the tipster jabs.

Jane Fonda ‘Needs Help To Walk’?

What was the point of this article? To poke fun at an 84-year-old woman for having health problems? This report is as pointless as it is offensive, but nevertheless, let’s take a closer look at the tabloid’s claims. First of all, the image of Fonda is conveniently cut off at the bottom.

Not that it matters what has her leaning on her co-worker for support, but the full image shows that Fonda is wearing some heeled boots. While stylish, they can’t be the most comfortable footwear for a long day of filming. Honestly, even a perfectly healthy person might end up leaning on someone for support after enough hours in a pair of heels.

But no matter how much help Fonda may need getting around, that doesn’t define her. As she said in a recent interview with CBS This Morning, “The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore? Eh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!”

Clearly, Fonda isn’t bothered by needing a bit of help every now and then. The thing to focus on is that, at 85, she’s still landing stellar roles and doing amazing work. What more can you ask for?

The Magazine On Aging Celebrities

The Globe has absolutely no respect for Hollywood’s older stars. Last year, the magazine claimed Angie Dickinson was frail and “barely recognizable.” Then the tabloid alleged Morgan Freeman was being urged to retire because of his health. And just this year, the publication reported Rod Stewart was “riddled with cancer” despite going into remission years ago. Obviously, the Globe makes its money by mocking the elderly, so we really can’t trust anything it puts out.

